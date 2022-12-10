ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Strong fourth quarter propels SDSU to semifinals

By Grant Sweeter
 4 days ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team scored 21 points in the final 15 minutes on Saturday as the Jackrabbits advanced to the semifinal round of the FCS Playoffs.

The Jacks will now play Montana State in the semis.

“Excited to go to the semis again. We got off slow in the second half, we made some plays and I love these guys,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU trailed for the majority of the first half.

The Jackrabbits missed a field goal on the opening drive and Holy Cross had an answer. Quarterback Matthew Sluka ran it in from 56 yards away.

“I don’t know what percent, but I’m guessing more than half his (Sluka) yards came on scrambles. He’s got an incredible feel for the game and he’s elusive. He’s just a good football player,” Stiegelmeier said.

LIVE BLOG: #1 SDSU hosts Holy Cross in Quarterfinals

The Crusaders led 7-0.

SDSU scored the next six points, via two field goals. To that point, they had opportunities to score touchdowns, but couldn’t find a way to get into the endzone.

Holy Cross countered with a touchdown drive. The Crusaders got a touchdown pass from running back, Tyler Purdy who used a jump pass to connect with tight end, Sean Morris for the touchdown.

That led to a 14-6 lead for Holy Cross.

The Jacks would answer with their first touchdown drive of the game. Isaiah Davis would score his 13th touchdown of the season. He’d also score the two point conversion.

That tied the game at 14.

Holy Cross had an opportunity late in the half to grab the lead. They were given 100 seconds to try and start a drive, but the second play of the drive featured an interception by Jason Freeman who returned it for the pick six.

That was the first interception of the season for Freeman. He entered Saturday leading the team in tackles with 65.

“Both the receivers went under, I just followed the receiver. Luckily, he had butter fingers and I came up with it. I saw a lot of green and just ran,” Freeman said.

“It was a huge play. It gave us seven points and stopped a drive for them,” Stiegelmeier said.

The Jackrabbits carried that 21-14 lead into halftime.

Holy Cross opened the third quarter with an 11 play drive that went 83 yards and saw running back, Peter Oliver score for a one yard touchdown.

That evened the game at 21.

The Jackrabbit offense went three and out on the ensuing drive, handing the ball right back to the Crusaders.

Holy Cross put together a potential scoring drive that gave kicker, Derek Ng a look from 39 yards, but it was wide left.

Sign up for the VIP FANFare bus trip to Frisco

The game stayed even at 21.

“We just had to capitalize. We had to put up seven, instead of three,” running back Isaiah Davis said.

That’s when the SDSU offense put together one of their biggest drives of the season. It was a nine play drive, that went 78 yards. Davis fueled the start and it was capped with an 18 yard touchdown pass from Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke.

SDSU collected a 28-21 lead, with 10:08 to play.

Holy Cross was unable to score on their next drive, giving SDSU a chance to go up by more than one score.

The Jacks marched down the field, riding workhorse, Isaiah Davis again. The touchdown would come via a read option run by Mark Gronowski.

That gave the Jackrabbits their largest lead of the game, which couldn’t have come at a better time.

Keep up with SDSU Jackrabbits sports headlines

From there, the Jacks were able to pin their ears back defensively and get some pressure. They’d force a four and out.

“We just bought in. We had a couple missed tackles, but when it was crunch time, that’s when we trust each other most,” Freeman said.

SDSU would seal the deal a minute later as Gronowski connected with Jadon Janke for a 21 yard touchdown.

The would be the official dagger, sending SDSU to a 42-21 win.

“We play all year and prepare all year for this. The games early in the season, they all mean so much, but these just mean a little more,” wide receiver Jaxon Janke said. “Games in December just mean a little more.”

The Jackrabbits will now play Montana State in the semifinals.

KELOLAND

SDSU women to play #1 South Carolina on Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State and No. 1 South Carolina meet in Sioux Falls Thursday night in the second all-time meeting between the programs. This is the first time in SDSU’s Division I era the team has played the No. 1 team in the country. Previously, SDSU’s highest rated opponent was No. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU men win second straight 85-56 over Mount Marty

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – Five double-digit scorers and two career-high scoring efforts highlighted South Dakota State’s 85-56 victory over Mount Marty on Monday, Dec. 12, in a non-conference men’s basketball matchup at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits (5-7) held the Lancers to back-to-back halves of 28 points while keeping Mount Marty under 36% from the field […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Mark and Ryan Gronowski – A Golden Journey

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – “If Ryan gets selected for this, for the USA games, it’s his sister and brothers turn to do something for him, for him to be on the big stage,” Deb Gronowski said. Growing up in Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, Mark Gronowski was on the go from the start. “I […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU men vs. Bellevue contest postponed

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State men’s basketball game against Bellevue scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, has been postponed due to continuing winter weather conditions in the region. The Jackrabbits and Bruins will work on a possible future date to make up the non-conference contest. SDSU’s next scheduled game is now its Summit […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women dominate against UT Martin, 75-36

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team cruised to a 75-36 win over UT Martin Monday night at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits used a 14-0 scoring run in the first half and a 12-0 run in the second half to pull away from the Skyhawks. Madysen Vlastuin matched her career-high with […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Skyforce defeats Grand Rapids, wins sixth straight

Grand Rapids, MI (SKYFORCE) — Behind 29 points on 11-18 FGA and five assists from DJ Stewart, the Sioux Falls Skyforce won its sixth-straight game 108-105 on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. The six-game winning streak for the Skyforce (10-6) is the longest since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, when the team started […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Jim Glogowski ready for new challenge at USF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On December 9th, 2022, Jim Glogowski was named the 22nd head coach of the Sioux Falls Cougars. “Being somewhat of a coming home playing at the University of South Dakota, my wife is from Sioux Falls, the list goes on and on and the more I thought about it, and […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Live Blog: #1 SDSU hosts Holy Cross in Quarterfinals

The scoreboard will update throughout the contest 2:04 p.m. – SDSU is headed to the FCS Semifinals, following a 42-21 win over Holy Cross. You can see a full story on KELOLAND.com. Details on next week’s game should be released this afternoon. 2:00 p.m. – SDSU adds seven more thanks to a touchdown pass from […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Jefferson girls win ranked battle over Brandon Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second-ranked Jefferson girls basketball team stayed unbeaten on Tuesday, courtesy of a 47-38 win over #5 Brandon Valley. The game was close early as both teams used their full court press to slow down the game and keep the contest low scoring. The Cavaliers made an adjustment in the […]
BRANDON, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women defeat 24th ranked Kansas State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team held off a late surge by No. 24/25 Kansas State to beat the Wildcats 82-78 Saturday afternoon at Municipal Auditorium. SDSU moves to 6-4 on the season and 2-1 against ranked opponents this year. K-State is...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

O’Gorman, Roosevelt split double header at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman and Roosevelt split a boys and girls double header at the Sanford Pentagon on Tuesday evening. The O’Gorman girls used their defense to power to their second win of the season. The Knights allowed just 22 points in the 50-22 win over Roosevelt. O’Gorman is now 2-0 on the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USF moves to 8-3 with 68-63 win over Winona State

WINONA, MN (USF) – The USF Men’s Basketball team picked up a road victory by a score of 68-63 against Winona State on Saturday. The Coo improve to 8-3 on the season. WHAT HAPPENEDSioux Falls scored 31 and took a seven point lead into the half.The Cougars shot 52.7% from the field on the night.The […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – December 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 12 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 12. Lincoln (1) 1-0 60 T-33. Pierre […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU preps for quarters, Hoglund takes over at Dell Rapids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week with another full show as the SDSU football prepares to play in the FCS quarterfinals. Sean Bower has a full preview of that game. Then, we check in with the Dell Rapids boys and O’Gorman girls as they prepare for their 2022-23 season. Plus, we […]
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND

Winona State drops USF women 76-61

WINONA, MN – The USF Women’s Basketball team dropped a conference contest to Winona State on Saturday by a score of 76-61. WHAT HAPPENEDThe Warriors came out scoring 19 points in both the 1st and 2nd quarters to the 26 combined the Cougars had to take a 38-26 halftime lead.The Cougars forced Winona State to […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Monday night scoreboard – December 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the local area below: G-LEAGUE Sioux Falls 89 Grand Rapids 83 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL South Dakota State 85 Mount Marty 56 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL South Dakota State 75 UT Martin 36 BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Platte-Geddes 67, Scotland 33 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS DeSmet vs. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Augustana falls victim to buzzer beating three

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AU) – An off-balance heave as the buzzer sounded downed the Augustana men’s basketball team Saturday at Concordia-St. Paul. Antwan Kimmons hit the game-winner for the home team in the 63-61 score. Augustana falls to 6-5 on the season and 2-3 in the NSIC while the Golden Bears improve to 3-7, 1-4. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU set to face Holy Cross in FCS Quarterfinals

South Dakota State's Football tied a program record for wins in a season with their 11th victory as they knocked off Delaware in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. The Jacks can break that record on Saturday and secure a 3rd straight trip to the semifinals when they host Holy Cross.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Phipps drops 21, Augie women move to 8-2

ST. PAUL, MINN. – The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Golden Bears of Concordia-St. Paul, 84-52, on Saturday afternoon. The Vikings advance to an 8-2 overall record holding a 3-2 record in NSIC play. The Golden Bears fall to 5-4 on the season with a 2-3 record in the loop. Augustana had a slow […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USF football hires Jim Glogowski as new head coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — University of Sioux Falls Athletic Director Pam Gohl officially announced today that Jim Glogowski has been named the 22nd head football coach at the University of Sioux Falls. “We are thrilled to have Jim Glogowski become the next USF head football coach,” said Athletic Director Pam Gohl. “Coach Glogowski brings […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

