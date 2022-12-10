Read full article on original website
wrmj.com
Ameren Illinois Promoting Assistance Program
The Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends program is designed to help low-to-moderate-income customers of Ameren Illinois. The utility is spreading the word as we head into the cooler months that assistance is available if you are having trouble paying your energy bill. Sue Sams, Executive Director of the program, says this is a program for those who may fall through the cracks otherwise.
wjol.com
Family, Friends Mourn Passing Of Scott Bennett
FILE - Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was 45. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) Family, friends and colleagues are mourning after the death of State Senator Scott Bennett. The Champaign Democrat passed away Friday from complications of a large brain tumor. He was 45. Governor Pritzker called Bennett a dedicated public servant and devoted father who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. The governor has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to honor Senator Bennett.
Illinois Veterans Affairs offering free legal services to help vets appeal benefits denials
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs announced it is teaming up with the National Veterans Legal Services Program to offer free legal representation for Illinois veterans and their families who have been denied federal benefits.
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
Gun rights groups plan lawsuits if Illinois lawmakers pass new restrictions on ‘assault weapons’
(The Center Square) – As lawmakers contemplate a proposal to outlaw the sale of semi-automatic weapons and magazines of 10 rounds or more in Illinois, the governor is bracing for expected lawsuits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on banning the sale of certain types of guns like AR-15 rifles. A proposed bill that achieves that was […]
Hearings For Illinois' Proposed Assault Weapons Ban Begin Monday. Here's What the Bill Says
Hearings for HB 5855, a wide-ranging gun control bill known as the "Protect Illinois Communities Act" are set to begin Monday at 11 a.m. among Illinois Lawmakers who sit on the House Judiciary committee. Currently, seven states have laws on the books that ban assault weapons in at least some...
fox32chicago.com
Protect Illinois Communities Act: Gun violence survivors push for critical gun safety laws
CHICAGO - People hurt by gun violence voiced powerful support Monday for legislation designed to increase gun safety in Illinois. "We stand together right now to say enough is enough. Something needs to be done," said Continna Patterson. She was shot along with 10 family members at a vigil in October, and still suffers from an injury to her leg.
New Illinois laws take effect Jan 1, 2023 after carjackings increase 767%
(WTVO) — Three new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, are aimed at preventing vehicle thefts and carjackings. The first law makes it illegal to possess anything that unlocks or starts a car–other than a key fob– without permission of the owner. Such devices are considered burglary tools, the law states. Another law ensures that carjacking victims […]
Illinois Diner Named One of The Best Diners To Visit in America
Diners are the best. They have the best food in America, so when Thrillest put together a list of the top diners in America, I wasn't shocked when this Illinois diner made a list. Cozy Dog Diner makes Thirillest one of the Best Diners in America, and of course, it...
Illinois Hunter Tags Unusual-Looking Hairless Buck
Jay Kehrer recently tagged a truly stunning buck—a whitetail deer that was almost completely hairless. Kehrer hunts with his father and his son on a plot of 40 acres in Hamilton County, Illinois, near a town called Dale. This fall, they noticed an unusual-looking whitetail deer. “We were getting trail cam pictures of a deer that looked like it had reddish color fur,” Kehrer tells F&S. “We use Spypoint cell cams because we live about 100 miles away from where we hunt. It looked red in the sunlight and then in the shade, it would look chocolate. We had no idea what it was when we first saw it. We actually thought it was melanistic and called it ‘Hershey.’”
Can I bury someone in my backyard in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Illinois? The answer, according to Illinois Funeral Laws, is yes — depending on local zoning rules. There are […]
khqa.com
New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
Illinois Hunter Tags Monster 23-Point Nontypical Whitetail Buck
Most of us will never even see a 200-inch whitetail, much less get a shot at one. Illinois whitetail hunter David Heinemann got not one, but two chances to kill an absolute goliath of a buck this fall. Heinemann tagged the buck on the second day of the Prairie State firearms season, a week after he had an incredible encounter with the very same buck while bowhunting.
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
wglc.net
Illinois One Day Rest in Seven Act changes start first of the year
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois workers will be seeing some changes in 2023, especially those who work long hours in the state. The updated rules to the One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the right to a day of rest every workweek and breaks for meals or rest during shifts. The new rules require employees be given a 20-minute break if working a 12-hour shift or longer, and at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in every consecutive 7-day period. Illinois’ minimum wage will also be increasing from $12 to $13 on January 1st.
Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois
Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
No Front License Plate In Illinois: Legal Or Illegal?
When you ask someone from another state if they're required to have a front license plate, you'll probably get one of two reactions. One reaction is usually angry because yes, they have to have one. Boredom is most often the other reaction, because people in states where residents aren't required...
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
MyStateline.com
Hearings begin for Illinois assault weapons ban
Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic …. It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at...
