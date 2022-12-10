ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wrmj.com

Ameren Illinois Promoting Assistance Program

The Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends program is designed to help low-to-moderate-income customers of Ameren Illinois. The utility is spreading the word as we head into the cooler months that assistance is available if you are having trouble paying your energy bill. Sue Sams, Executive Director of the program, says this is a program for those who may fall through the cracks otherwise.
wjol.com

Family, Friends Mourn Passing Of Scott Bennett

FILE - Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was 45. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) Family, friends and colleagues are mourning after the death of State Senator Scott Bennett. The Champaign Democrat passed away Friday from complications of a large brain tumor. He was 45. Governor Pritzker called Bennett a dedicated public servant and devoted father who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. The governor has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to honor Senator Bennett.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023

Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
thesouthlandjournal.com

Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1

Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Gun rights groups plan lawsuits if Illinois lawmakers pass new restrictions on ‘assault weapons’

(The Center Square) – As lawmakers contemplate a proposal to outlaw the sale of semi-automatic weapons and magazines of 10 rounds or more in Illinois, the governor is bracing for expected lawsuits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on banning the sale of certain types of guns like AR-15 rifles. A proposed bill that achieves that was […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New Illinois laws take effect Jan 1, 2023 after carjackings increase 767%

(WTVO) — Three new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, are aimed at preventing vehicle thefts and carjackings. The first law makes it illegal to possess anything that unlocks or starts a car–other than a key fob– without permission of the owner. Such devices are considered burglary tools, the law states. Another law ensures that carjacking victims […]
Field & Stream

Illinois Hunter Tags Unusual-Looking Hairless Buck

Jay Kehrer recently tagged a truly stunning buck—a whitetail deer that was almost completely hairless. Kehrer hunts with his father and his son on a plot of 40 acres in Hamilton County, Illinois, near a town called Dale. This fall, they noticed an unusual-looking whitetail deer. “We were getting trail cam pictures of a deer that looked like it had reddish color fur,” Kehrer tells F&S. “We use Spypoint cell cams because we live about 100 miles away from where we hunt. It looked red in the sunlight and then in the shade, it would look chocolate. We had no idea what it was when we first saw it. We actually thought it was melanistic and called it ‘Hershey.’”
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
Field & Stream

Illinois Hunter Tags Monster 23-Point Nontypical Whitetail Buck

Most of us will never even see a 200-inch whitetail, much less get a shot at one. Illinois whitetail hunter David Heinemann got not one, but two chances to kill an absolute goliath of a buck this fall. Heinemann tagged the buck on the second day of the Prairie State firearms season, a week after he had an incredible encounter with the very same buck while bowhunting.
WMBD/WYZZ

New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
PEORIA, IL
wglc.net

Illinois One Day Rest in Seven Act changes start first of the year

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois workers will be seeing some changes in 2023, especially those who work long hours in the state. The updated rules to the One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the right to a day of rest every workweek and breaks for meals or rest during shifts. The new rules require employees be given a 20-minute break if working a 12-hour shift or longer, and at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in every consecutive 7-day period. Illinois’ minimum wage will also be increasing from $12 to $13 on January 1st.
103.3 WJOD

Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois

Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
1470 WMBD

A little present at the pump

PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com

Hearings begin for Illinois assault weapons ban

Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic …. It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at...
