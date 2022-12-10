Read full article on original website
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 15
Injuries have decimated the NFL over the past few weeks, and Monday Night Football saw even more of that happen. Kyler Murray, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker, and James Conner all went down at various points of the game, making your waiver wire pickups for Week 15 that much more important.
Tom Brady Appears to be Dismissive of Bengals' Defense
The Buccaneers host the Bengals on Sunday
Steelers' Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at quarterback.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Broncos coach honest about Russell Wilson’s concussion
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett gave a positive update on injured quarterback Russell Wilson Monday. Wilson left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a blow to the head on a tackle early in the fourth quarter. After leaving the game, he was diagnosed with a concussion.
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, others react to Mike Leach’s death
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Willie Gay, Jr. shared messages after the death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.
2022 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
As we wrap up Week 14 of the NFL season, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus. Which teams have clinched, which teams are in the hunt, and who's out? We've done the math for you to figure out all the clinching and elimination scenarios. If the playoffs...
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement
The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You might get your own team’: Von Miller hilariously highlights why Cowboys need to show Micah Parsons the money
All things considered, the Dallas Cowboys are having a fantastic season. If it weren’t for the Philadelphia Eagles somehow having a much more successful campaign, so far, the Cowboys would have been atop the NFC East division, as they’ve already got 10 wins against only three losses after 14 weeks of football in the 2022 NFL season.
Todd McShay claims ‘character issues’ could hurt Georgia’s Jalen Carter’s NFL Draft stock
Football analyst Todd McShay did not hold back on his opinion of Georgia football defensive lineman Jalen Carter. McShay believes that Carter’s “character issues” will impact his overall draft stock, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “With Carter, there are some character issues, does he get along with everybody, What’s he like to deal with in […] The post Todd McShay claims ‘character issues’ could hurt Georgia’s Jalen Carter’s NFL Draft stock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination
The Arizona Cardinals had is having a forgettable season made even worse by a painful Week 15 match against the New England Patriots. Not only did the Cardinals got blown out by the Patriots in a 27-13 loss at home but they also saw key players suffer injuries, none more devastating than the one sustained […] The post Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: NFL to Levy 'Big Fine' on Jerry Jeudy for Ref Confrontation
A suspension "isn't expected" at this time.
Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury
Following a torn ACL in 2021, Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young is still yet to return to the field. But it appears that this could soon change. The Commanders chose to activate Young off of the Physically Unable to Participate list three weeks ago. But since returning to practice, he is yet to […] The post Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roquan Smith drops trade bomb on Bears after Ravens trade
To the shock of many, the Chicago Bears traded star edge rusher, Roquan Smith, at the trade deadline. They chose to send the 25-year-old to the Baltimore Ravens. Before being traded, Smith emerged as a star for the Bears. In 69 career games with the team, he recorded 524 total tackles, 47 tackles for loss, […] The post Roquan Smith drops trade bomb on Bears after Ravens trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
AFC Playoff Picture: Where Chiefs stand after Week 14
The good news for the Kansas City Chiefs is that they didn’t drop any lower in the AFC this past weekend, and they eliminated the Denver Broncos from playoff contention. The bad news for K.C. is that the Buffalo Bills won, keeping the Chiefs away from the No. 1 seed.
3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals
In the Cleveland Browns Week 14 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Deshaun Watson made the second start of his Browns career. The result was a 23-10 Browns loss to their division rivals. Watson wasn’t terrible in the Browns-Bengals game, but he wasn’t great either. It’s just game two in year one of Watson’s five-year deal […] The post 3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
