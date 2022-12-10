Troy Taylor looking to be the coach to resurrect Stanford and usher them into modern era

The new Stanford head coach is responsible for turning around a sleeping giant

After the days of "Intellectual Brutality” and “Party in the Backfield” that put Stanford on the map in the college football world, every year that passed strayed further and further away from what made the program successful.

David Shaw , who walked away at the end of the season as the winningest Stanford coach of all time, was stuck in his ways that ceased effectiveness. No coordinator changes, development wasn't there, and worst of all; Stanford refused to modernize with the rest of college football.

While schools such as USC were rebuilding their entire roster in the transfer portal, Stanford who albeit has much a more restrictive admittance rate, made no attempts. A school that is just a stones throw away from San Francisco and the Silicon Valley, decided to not utilize NIL. But again, the most detrimental aspect of the downfall of Stanford, was the inability to modernize their systems.

That will no longer be an issue, as it was announced on Saturday that Stanford will be hiring Sacramento State head coach, Troy Taylor . The new head coach for the Cardinal led a desolate Sacramento State program to heights never even imaginable, leading the Hornets to a program record best 12 wins this season and a trip to the FCS Playoff. He leaves the program with a very impressive 30-8 record, winning nine games in the previous two seasons. His three consecutive winning seasons was a feat that hadn't happened at Sacramento State since they were a Division II program in 1984-86.

His win loss record is impressive, but the key reason for the program's success is Taylor's fantastic approach to his offense. The hornets averaged 41 points per game this season, ranking No. 4 in the FCS in scoring offense. They also ranked No. 6 in total offense, averaging 480 yards of offense a game with a strong top-40 passing attack complimented by a dominant run game that ranks No. 7 in rushing offense.

If you aren't familiar with the former Cal quarterback's, let's take a look at what he will bring to a Stanford program that has strayed away from their winning ways.

Rolls the dice One thing that was insanely frustrating to the Stanford fan base was how conservative the previous regime would be. Punting on fourth and shorts, being vanilla with the play calling, and simply playing not to lose, plagued Stanford in these past few seasons in a major way. In Friday night's game alone, Taylor's squad pulled off two onside kick recoveries in the fourth quarter to help them get a lead. He's also renowned for his offensive looks, as he prides himself on deception and getting the ball into open space. An amazing concept I know, but look at the play below, and at how confused the defense is, its beautiful. Taylor is all about momentum, and the best way to build it is to make your own. Something he has shown time and time again, as Sacramento State was extremely aggressive at all times. Stanford on the other hand would give up on drives or play it too safe. His passion for being aggressive will be a great change of pace at Stanford. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Elite run game Stanford has long been known for producing star running backs and relying on the run game. Names such as Toby Gerhart, Christian McCaffrey, Tyler Gaffney, and Bryce Love all bring up fond memories for Stanford fans. However, in recent seasons the run game that once propelled the Cardinal offense became stagnant. The staple of the program, had become a weakness. With Taylor at the helm, that will never ever be an issue again. As I previously mentioned, Sac State was home to one of the best rushing offenses in the country. They utilized a mobile quarterback and also set up great plays for their backs. With the commitment from four-star quarterback Myles Jackson combined with the strong running back room, this offense will be unrecognizable to Stanford fans. Jackson is the quarterback of the future for the program, he can scoot and has a cannon of an arm. When it comes to E.J. Smith who missed the whole season after his Week 2 injury, he was obviously a star in the making. Taylor will put Smith and his running mate Casey Filkins in position to dominate opposing defenses. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Amazing culture builder Stanford's program was once the epitome of culture, but with recent struggles the attitudes around the program changed. Former players were frustrated with how the next generation was performing, but more so upset at the thought they weren't giving their all. One of the biggest compliments of Taylor during his time at Sacramento State was how genuine he is. He turned around a program at Sacramento State that was down so bad, people felt it was worth scrapping. In an article by the San Francisco Chronicle, his impact on the program was explained saying: Hornets fans have approached Taylor with tears in their eyes to thank him. The emphasis for Stanford, as it was for Sacramento State's teams, will be to build something special that you can be proud of. Taylor, who I have been told is one of the nicest people in the industry will bring a new vibe to a program that is a little lost in its ways at the moment.