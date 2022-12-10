ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

New Bern completes its rush to the NCHSAA 4-A state football title

By Marc Pruitt
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36u1vp_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.– Doing things a little bit differently proved to be the difference for the New Bern Bears on their way to a perfect 16-0 season that culminated with a 40-28 win against Greensboro Grimsley in the NCHSAA 4-A state championship game on Friday night at Kenan Stadium.

New Bern didn’t attempt a pass during the state title game and pounded out 394 rushing yards in their vaunted triple-option rushing attack, with quarterback Damaree Tucker providing the exclamation point on a 36-yard touchdown run—his second touchdown run in the fourth quarter – on a third-and-11 with 33 seconds left to seal the win for the Bears.

“People ask, ‘Why the triple-option?’, said Coach Torrey Nowell of New Bern, who guided the Bears to their fourth state championship and first since 2014, during the postgame press conference.

“Because we want to be different. Because we don’t want to be like everybody else.”

Nowell’s offense generated more than 6,000 rushing yards during the season and Nowell said it was only fitting that when the bus got to Chapel Hill, there was a car in front of it with a license plate that said, ‘RUN N WIN.’

"It was like, how ironic is that?” Nowell said. “In a world full of spread teams, I think it’s pretty difficult for guys to handle people running at them the whole time, especially when you’ve got a great offensive line. I’ve got to give huge credit to those guys because those guys are the nameless guys. They see all the (running backs), those are guys we can’t forget about. Huge congrats to Bobby Curlings, who is a three-time state champion. He’s our offensive line coach and he’s taught us a lot of stuff. And I’m just thankful I can go to him anytime and pick his brain.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YP6ch_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

The Bears’ defense also did their part in stifling the Whirlies offense, especially their passing game, by holding them to 257 yards, 102 of which were passing, with 85 of those coming on one play.

Ryan Stephens hooked up with Terrell Anderson for the 85-yard scoring strike with 55 seconds left to pull Grimsley to within 33-28, providing the Whirlies with a final glimmer of hope. But New Bern recovered the ensuing onside kick just before Tucker called his own number to put the game away. Tucker finished with 105 rushing yards on 12 carries with teammate Aronne Herring rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bears offense.

No’Tavien Green, the Bears’ middle linebacker and leading tackler in the game, was selected as the game’s Most Valuable Player. Green had eight tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and an interception that he returned 49 yards to set up the Bears’ second touchdown of the game.

Florida State commit and fellow Bears defender K.J. Sampson was also impressive, recording 7.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss on his way to being selected as the Most Outstanding Defensive Player for New Bern. Grimsley’s defense had a difficult time adjusting to the New Bern triple-option attack and the speed of the triple-option made their task much more difficult.

The Whirlies defense was led by Keshaun Jones who finished the game with a team-leading 8 tackles on his way to earning Most Outstanding Defensive Player honors for Grimsley.  Grimsley finished the season 15-1 and were making their second appearance in an NCHSAA State Championship in the past three seasons, winning the 4A state title during the spring season in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVnUp_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

Stephens rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown to spark the offense and threw for 102 yards and a score. Running back Mitchell Summers ran for 71 yards and a score and Anderson, in addition to his 85-yard touchdown catch, also had a 98-yard kick return for a score that put the Whirlies on the scoreboard.

After falling behind 13-0 in the first quarter, Grimsley answered with Anderson’s kick return for a score and a 30-yard touchdown run by Stephens to take a 14-13 lead.

But Chamir Wright (34 rushing yards, two touchdowns) put the Bears back in front for good with a 4-yard scoring run with 8:07 left for a 20-14 halftime lead.

Herring padded the lead on a 66-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to make it 27-14 before Summers scored on a 6-yard run with 4:16 left in the third to cut the margin to 27-21.

Tucker notched his first scoring run of the fourth quarter from 23 yards for a 33-21 lead with 11:53 left and then the New Bern defense held firm until Anderson’s 85-yard scoring reception late.

“I love these guys and I’m extremely proud of them and the ride they took us on this year,” Coach Darryl Brown said. “This is what we play for at Grimsley High School, to be here. We have a bunch of great kids that work year-round, and people don’t see it behind closed doors. These guys are tough. They work hard. They believe in our staff and each other.”

Nowell was appreciative of the ride his players took him on this season as well.

“We’re super thankful to be in the situation that we’re in today,” Nowell said. “Our guys worked their butts off all offseason, and they’ve been battling and trusting the process the whole time. I just love these guys and I’m super thankful.”

Grimsley 7  7  7  7  -- 28

New Bern 13  7 7 13 – 40

NB - Chamir Wright 22 yd run (Wyatt Jackson kick blocked)

NB - Aronne Herring 12 yd run (Jackson kick)

GRIMSLEY - T. Anderson 98 yd kickoff return (Jackson Henry kick)

GRIMSLEY - Ryan Stephens 30 yd run (Henry kick)

NB--Chamir Wright 4 yd run (Jackson kick)

NB - Aronne Herring 66 yd run (Jackson kick)

GRIMSLEY - M. Summers 6 yd run (Henry kick)

NB--Damaree Tucker 23 yd run (kick failed)

GRIMSLEY - T. Anderson 85 yd pass from Ryan Stephens (Henry kick)

NB - Damaree Tucker 36 yd run (Jackson kick)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBNRk_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qg3s3_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rwy9X_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDaQr_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Perni_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reoHO_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D000r_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6U9y_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdQ2f_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpqTj_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxYxh_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhdhN_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Pb1P_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enDzu_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWesN_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4PEB_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ll9NE_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWGP9_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LlDcu_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FEdzP_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGr8W_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vbbtg_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBoIT_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXh1N_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Fx2c_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHTmN_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OrCQZ_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SF0Ev_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1PoM_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYpP7_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34EOWe_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1uQu_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrDV9_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1siJ4D_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6lO5_0jeLda0O00

Photo by Anthony Wooten

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Pirate Football And Birmingham Bowl Coverage On WITN

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will represent the American Athletic Conference in the 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on December 27 against Coastal Carolina. Eric Gullickson from WITN will be heading to Alabama to cover the event. WITN’s coverage will include the following times:. 12/23 News @ 5p...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Parade in New Bern celebrates High School Football Championship win

NEW BERN, Craven County — On December 13th, the City of New Bern will host a parade to honor the New Bern Bears in their High School Football Championship win. The Bear's victory on Friday, December 9th against the Grimsley Whirlies marked New Bern High School's fourth state title since 2007.
NEW BERN, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. The Citadel: How to Watch

There was a lot of good that came out of Saturday’s game, and the North Carolina Tar Heels have an opportunity tonight to build on that performance. Most notably, UNC’s inside presence returned to form with a dominating performance on the glass. Carolina’s 15 assists were another promising development after tallying just 11 assists combined in the past two games.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

West Craven High School mourns loss of student

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball vs. Citadel: Three Things to Watch

Carolina basketball ended their four-game losing streak against Georgia Tech after returning home from Portland, Bloomington, and Blacksburg, and getting a week to practice. What a difference that week made! UNC looked fresh, focused, and ran with the ball for once!. Now without the burden of preseason expectations weighing down...
CHARLESTON, SC
WITN

High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a deadly bicycle accident. Bobby Gatto died Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road. The 17-year-old was a senior at West Craven High School....
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 11, 12 & 13

Nancy Christine Cunningham, 64, of Newport passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Matthew Smitherman, Sea Level. Matthew Bynum Smitherman, 34,...
NEWPORT, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Is Jalen Washington the solution to the Heels’ depth problem?

There’s no way to dilute the situation: the Tar Heels have a huge depth problem. Sure, we’ve seen quality minutes from Puff Johnson and Seth Trimble, but they’ve been quality minutes in virtually every way except scoring. They are capable shooters, to be clear, but the numbers don’t lie: the Heels are 348th in the country in bench points, and that isn’t a recipe for success if they want to make noise in the NCAA Tournament.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chronicle

Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball ascends to No. 12

Following several high-profile matchups between contending teams, the sixth AP Poll was released Monday afternoon. This week, Duke ascended to No. 12:. Following last week’s pair of victories, No. 12 Duke has strengthened its hold as one of the best teams in college basketball. Led by a 22-point performance by star guard Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils exited the Big Apple with a 74-62 victory against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic. Four days later, Duke confidently handled Maryland Eastern Shore, winning 82-55 at home even with Roach sidelined due to a toe injury. The 10-2 Blue Devils look to further strengthen their standing in the college basketball landscape with their remaining schedule for now consisting entirely of ACC opponents, starting with a Dec. 20 matchup at Wake Forest.
DURHAM, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. A few old mouse droppings on storage shelves. Bathroom lavatory only 70-72F today. Square cornered sink not approved. Test strips seem to be damaged and not reading accurately. A few dead bugs on floor post extermination. Area of ceiling/wall...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy