New Bern completes its rush to the NCHSAA 4-A state football title

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.– Doing things a little bit differently proved to be the difference for the New Bern Bears on their way to a perfect 16-0 season that culminated with a 40-28 win against Greensboro Grimsley in the NCHSAA 4-A state championship game on Friday night at Kenan Stadium.

New Bern didn’t attempt a pass during the state title game and pounded out 394 rushing yards in their vaunted triple-option rushing attack, with quarterback Damaree Tucker providing the exclamation point on a 36-yard touchdown run—his second touchdown run in the fourth quarter – on a third-and-11 with 33 seconds left to seal the win for the Bears.

“People ask, ‘Why the triple-option?’, said Coach Torrey Nowell of New Bern, who guided the Bears to their fourth state championship and first since 2014, during the postgame press conference.

“Because we want to be different. Because we don’t want to be like everybody else.”

Nowell’s offense generated more than 6,000 rushing yards during the season and Nowell said it was only fitting that when the bus got to Chapel Hill, there was a car in front of it with a license plate that said, ‘RUN N WIN.’

"It was like, how ironic is that?” Nowell said. “In a world full of spread teams, I think it’s pretty difficult for guys to handle people running at them the whole time, especially when you’ve got a great offensive line. I’ve got to give huge credit to those guys because those guys are the nameless guys. They see all the (running backs), those are guys we can’t forget about. Huge congrats to Bobby Curlings, who is a three-time state champion. He’s our offensive line coach and he’s taught us a lot of stuff. And I’m just thankful I can go to him anytime and pick his brain.”

The Bears’ defense also did their part in stifling the Whirlies offense, especially their passing game, by holding them to 257 yards, 102 of which were passing, with 85 of those coming on one play.

Ryan Stephens hooked up with Terrell Anderson for the 85-yard scoring strike with 55 seconds left to pull Grimsley to within 33-28, providing the Whirlies with a final glimmer of hope. But New Bern recovered the ensuing onside kick just before Tucker called his own number to put the game away. Tucker finished with 105 rushing yards on 12 carries with teammate Aronne Herring rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bears offense.

No’Tavien Green, the Bears’ middle linebacker and leading tackler in the game, was selected as the game’s Most Valuable Player. Green had eight tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and an interception that he returned 49 yards to set up the Bears’ second touchdown of the game.

Florida State commit and fellow Bears defender K.J. Sampson was also impressive, recording 7.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss on his way to being selected as the Most Outstanding Defensive Player for New Bern. Grimsley’s defense had a difficult time adjusting to the New Bern triple-option attack and the speed of the triple-option made their task much more difficult.

The Whirlies defense was led by Keshaun Jones who finished the game with a team-leading 8 tackles on his way to earning Most Outstanding Defensive Player honors for Grimsley. Grimsley finished the season 15-1 and were making their second appearance in an NCHSAA State Championship in the past three seasons, winning the 4A state title during the spring season in 2021.

Photo by Anthony Wooten

Stephens rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown to spark the offense and threw for 102 yards and a score. Running back Mitchell Summers ran for 71 yards and a score and Anderson, in addition to his 85-yard touchdown catch, also had a 98-yard kick return for a score that put the Whirlies on the scoreboard.

After falling behind 13-0 in the first quarter, Grimsley answered with Anderson’s kick return for a score and a 30-yard touchdown run by Stephens to take a 14-13 lead.

But Chamir Wright (34 rushing yards, two touchdowns) put the Bears back in front for good with a 4-yard scoring run with 8:07 left for a 20-14 halftime lead.

Herring padded the lead on a 66-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to make it 27-14 before Summers scored on a 6-yard run with 4:16 left in the third to cut the margin to 27-21.

Tucker notched his first scoring run of the fourth quarter from 23 yards for a 33-21 lead with 11:53 left and then the New Bern defense held firm until Anderson’s 85-yard scoring reception late.

“I love these guys and I’m extremely proud of them and the ride they took us on this year,” Coach Darryl Brown said. “This is what we play for at Grimsley High School, to be here. We have a bunch of great kids that work year-round, and people don’t see it behind closed doors. These guys are tough. They work hard. They believe in our staff and each other.”

Nowell was appreciative of the ride his players took him on this season as well.

“We’re super thankful to be in the situation that we’re in today,” Nowell said. “Our guys worked their butts off all offseason, and they’ve been battling and trusting the process the whole time. I just love these guys and I’m super thankful.”

Grimsley 7 7 7 7 -- 28

New Bern 13 7 7 13 – 40

NB - Chamir Wright 22 yd run (Wyatt Jackson kick blocked)

NB - Aronne Herring 12 yd run (Jackson kick)

GRIMSLEY - T. Anderson 98 yd kickoff return (Jackson Henry kick)

GRIMSLEY - Ryan Stephens 30 yd run (Henry kick)

NB--Chamir Wright 4 yd run (Jackson kick)

NB - Aronne Herring 66 yd run (Jackson kick)

GRIMSLEY - M. Summers 6 yd run (Henry kick)

NB--Damaree Tucker 23 yd run (kick failed)

GRIMSLEY - T. Anderson 85 yd pass from Ryan Stephens (Henry kick)

NB - Damaree Tucker 36 yd run (Jackson kick)

