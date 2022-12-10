ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Will Smith's sci-fi movies, ranked

Will Smith may have started his acting career as the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, but he became a bonafide movie star when he began starring in sci-fi blockbusters like Independence Day and the Men in Black franchise. He's the rare actor who can command the screen doing absolutely anything, whether he's flying military missions against alien spaceships, midwifing an adorable alien squid, or just chatting with his beloved German Shepherd. But which of his sci-fi movies were truly worthy of his talent? Here EW's list of Will Smith's sci-fi movies over the decades, ranked from worst to best.
EW.com

Some Like It Hot review: Nobody's perfect, but this new production comes pretty close

Billy Wilder's Some Like It Hot is about as perfect as a film gets, so it takes some serious maracas to try and tamper with it — not that it hasn't been tried before. The 1972 musical Sugar has been knocking around for the past few decades but hasn't hit Broadway since its initial run, which garnered four Tony nominations. But with its theme of gender fluidity that snuck past the Hays code and unsuspecting audiences in 1959, Some Like It Hot feels ripe for a revisit.
FLORIDA STATE
EW.com

The films of Richard Linklater, ranked

A unique player from the 1990s independent film era, Richard Linklater perhaps never quite reached the ubiquitous directorial status of his peers like Steven Soderbergh, Quentin Tarantino, Cameron Crowe, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Doug Liman. Yet he never vanished into obscurity either, like other beloved '90s directors (Abel Ferrara, Allan Moyle, and Whit Stillman, for instance). Instead, Linklater has remained a stalwart of non-mainstream cinema for more than 30 years.
TEXAS STATE
EW.com

The Whale director Darren Aronofsky says fatphobia controversy 'makes no sense'

The Whale director Darren Aronofsky isn't on board with criticisms of Brendan Fraser's radical, Oscar-buzzed transformation to portray the film's 600-pound protagonist. Though Fraser has long said he approached portraying Charlie — a reclusive, gay college professor struggling to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Sadie Sink) in the final days of his life — from a place of empathy and love, some critics have labeled the film as "abhorrent" for its presentation of Charlie's physicality. Writer Roxane Gay even published a full New York Times opinion piece on the project, in which she called the film an "exploitative" and "sometimes cruel" spectacle.
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
TVLine

Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'

Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
EW.com

Taylor Swift honors Sadie Sink for EW's 2022 Entertainers of the Year: 'A force to watch and a pleasure to know'

Though she's just 20 years old, Sadie Sink has been running up that hill to Hollywood's A-list since her regional theater debut in Texas at age 7. The past decade culminated in a 2022 rivaled by few: Not only did Sink serve as the emotional center of Stranger Things 4, she also toured the festival circuit for her acclaimed work as Taylor Swift's leading lady in the short film All Too Well, and went toe-to-toe with Brendan Fraser in The Whale — racking up some trophies (and a Stella McCartney campaign) along the way.
TEXAS STATE
EW.com

No divine intervention: Warrior Nun canceled at Netflix after 2 seasons

To quote Nadja from What We Do in the Shadows, Netflix gave a "No nuns, no nuns, none!" to Warrior Nun. The streaming platform has canceled the fantasy action series after two seasons. The last batch of episodes premiered Nov. 10 and lasted three weeks in Netflix's weekly top 10 for English-language series, peaking in the No. 5 spot.
EW.com

Miles Morales returns in first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

It's been a long wait, but Miles Morales is finally ready to swing back into the Spider-Verse. Sony dropped the first full trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Tuesday, following Shameik Moore's Brooklyn-based web-slinger as he and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) journey throughout the multiverse. The new trailer comes almost exactly four years after the first Spider-Verse, an instant classic that won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. (Many, including this writer, would argue that it's the greatest animated superhero film of all time.)
EW.com

Best of 2022 (Behind the Scenes): How Our Flag Means Death struck gold with Fleetwood Mac and a foot touch

When Our Flag Means Death first set sail in March, it was billed as many things. At first glance, this swashbuckling HBO Max show was your standard pirate adventure, following real-life 18th-century nobleman Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) as he pursued a life on the high seas. It was also a sort of tenderhearted workplace comedy, as Stede learns the basics of piracy and attempts to captain his misfit crew.
EW.com

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations: See the full list

Everything Everywhere All at Once is, simply, everything when it comes to the 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations. A24's $103 million box-office hit — starring Michelle Yeoh as a time-hopping laundromat owner struggling to keep a hold on her family across multiple universes — earned a stellar 14 nominations from the journalist collective, which often recognizes films and performances that go on to receive corresponding nods at the Oscars.
EW.com

Avatar: The Way of Water review: A whole blue world, bigger and bolder than the first

In The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger's cyborg assassin is famously sent back from 2029 to rain death and cool Teutonic one-liners on the good people of 1984. For nearly four decades now, that film's creator, James Cameron, has also seemed like a man outside of time, an emissary from a near-future where movies look like something we've only imagined them to be: liquid metals, impossible planets, boats bigger than the Ritz. Avatar: The Way of Water (in theaters Friday) brings that same sense of dissociative wonder. What fantastical blue-people oceania is this? How did we get here? And why does it look so real?
EW.com

James Gunn is writing a Superman movie that won't star Henry Cavill

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a… new Superman actor!. In October, DC Studios announced that Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would be taking over the studio, serving as co-chairmen and chief executive officers. Now, Gunn has announced one of the studio's first projects: a new Superman film — one that won't star Henry Cavill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy