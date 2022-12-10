Read full article on original website
EW.com
Golden Globes nominate Brendan Fraser after The Whale star said he won't attend ceremony
Brendan Fraser has been nominated for Best Actor at the 2023 Golden Globes, despite The Whale star pledging to skip the upcoming ceremony after he previously accused one of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's former presidents of sexual assault. The actor, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama...
EW.com
Taylor Swift honors Sadie Sink for EW's 2022 Entertainers of the Year: 'A force to watch and a pleasure to know'
Though she's just 20 years old, Sadie Sink has been running up that hill to Hollywood's A-list since her regional theater debut in Texas at age 7. The past decade culminated in a 2022 rivaled by few: Not only did Sink serve as the emotional center of Stranger Things 4, she also toured the festival circuit for her acclaimed work as Taylor Swift's leading lady in the short film All Too Well, and went toe-to-toe with Brendan Fraser in The Whale — racking up some trophies (and a Stella McCartney campaign) along the way.
EW.com
Brendan Fraser's emotional performance will move you to tears in new trailer for The Whale
Brendan Fraser underwent a radical physical transformation to portray a 600-pound professor in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, and the film's new trailer teases an emotional inward evolution for the Oscar-buzzed actor as well. The latest preview for the film (below) offers a more intimate glimpse into the life of Charlie...
EW.com
See Brendan Fraser, Christina Applegate, and more bring the holiday cheer in It's A Wonderful Life table read
No man is a failure who has friends — especially talented ones like these. Actors Brendan Fraser, Christina Applegate, Ken Jeong, Fred Armisen, Jean Smart, and more kicked off the holiday season by sitting down for a charity table read of the 1946 film It's A Wonderful Life on Sunday. All of the proceeds from the livestream, which you can see in encore presentations all the way up to New Year's Day, will be donated to the Ed Asner Family Center, which provides mental health and enrichment programs to children with special needs and their families.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Holds Daughters in ‘Milestone’ Moment of Support for Wife Lauren Hashian
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the ultimate girl dad to three daughters, and he’s showing them firsthand how a man should show up, support women, and love other people. In the latest example of this, he literally lifts his daughters up in a “milestone” moment watching his wife Lauren Hashian sing the national anthem before the LA Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks football game yesterday. The video — and caption from the loving dad — will move you to tears.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Woman with 'world's biggest cheeks' shows what she looked like before surgery
A woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks' has shared a picture of herself before surgery - and it is fair to say she looks incredibly different. Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £3,000 (£2,500) on facial fillers and Botox over many years to achieve her look.
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Why Taylor Swift Wrote the Song ‘Mean’ About Her Performance With Stevie Nicks
Taylor Swift wrote the song “Mean” after her performance with Stevie Nicks at the 2010 Grammy Awards.
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
Newly Engaged Blair Underwood Finds Love Again In His Friend Of 41 Years
Blair Underwood has found love again, this time in a familiar place. The Hollywood veteran announced his engagement to long-time friend Josie Hart on Nov. 22. He and Hart have been friends for over 41 years. The actor made his red carpet debut with his friend-turned-fiance at the 50th International Emmy Awards. Underwood introduced the world to his new love through an Instagram post.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Clint Eastwood Once Saved a Humiliated Ron Howard From Being Booed at a Film Festival for ‘Willow’
Although Clint Eastwood barely knew the director, he still went to support Ron Howard during an embarrassing moment earlier in Howard’s career.
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date
Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Daily Beast
‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle
Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.”. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and...
Mariska Hargitay wears a skirt with a long train as she wins 'unbelievable honor' of best drama TV star award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mariska Hargitay was visibly moved when she won the award for favorite drama TV star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star called the award an 'unbelievable honor' after she made her way to the stage. She seemed to opt...
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
EW.com
Will Sharpe talks The White Lotus season 2 finale ending and those unanswered questions about Ethan
Warning: This article contains spoilers about The White Lotus season 2 finale. In the season 2 finale, The White Lotus finally revealed whose dead body Daphne (Meghann Fahy) discovered in the premiere. But while Daphne, her husband Cameron (Theo James), and their couple friends Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) made it out alive, there were still many unanswered questions about the foursome left hanging by the end of the intense episode.
EW.com
Eddie Redmayne on unlocking his terrifying role in The Good Nurse: 'We're all curious about the darkness'
Two contenders in the supporting acting races stopped by The Awardist podcast this episode: The Good Nurse's Eddie Redmayne, who plays a decidedly not-good medical professional opposite Jessica Chastain in Tobias Lindholm's true-crime thriller; and Dolly de Leon, the breakout star of Ruben Östlund's biting satire Triangle of Sadness, where she portrays a member of the cleaning staff on a luxury cruise.
EW.com
Golden Globes nominate Top Gun: Maverick for Best Picture after Tom Cruise returned his 3 awards
Tom Cruise has been nominated for the 2023 Golden Globes as the producer of Best Picture nominee Top Gun: Maverick, just over one year since the superstar returned his trio of statuettes in protest over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's racial exclusion scandal. Cruise's Top Gun sequel — currently the...
