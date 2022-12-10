ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EW.com

Taylor Swift honors Sadie Sink for EW's 2022 Entertainers of the Year: 'A force to watch and a pleasure to know'

Though she's just 20 years old, Sadie Sink has been running up that hill to Hollywood's A-list since her regional theater debut in Texas at age 7. The past decade culminated in a 2022 rivaled by few: Not only did Sink serve as the emotional center of Stranger Things 4, she also toured the festival circuit for her acclaimed work as Taylor Swift's leading lady in the short film All Too Well, and went toe-to-toe with Brendan Fraser in The Whale — racking up some trophies (and a Stella McCartney campaign) along the way.
TEXAS STATE
EW.com

See Brendan Fraser, Christina Applegate, and more bring the holiday cheer in It's A Wonderful Life table read

No man is a failure who has friends — especially talented ones like these. Actors Brendan Fraser, Christina Applegate, Ken Jeong, Fred Armisen, Jean Smart, and more kicked off the holiday season by sitting down for a charity table read of the 1946 film It's A Wonderful Life on Sunday. All of the proceeds from the livestream, which you can see in encore presentations all the way up to New Year's Day, will be donated to the Ed Asner Family Center, which provides mental health and enrichment programs to children with special needs and their families.
SheKnows

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Holds Daughters in ‘Milestone’ Moment of Support for Wife Lauren Hashian

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the ultimate girl dad to three daughters, and he’s showing them firsthand how a man should show up, support women, and love other people. In the latest example of this, he literally lifts his daughters up in a “milestone” moment watching his wife Lauren Hashian sing the national anthem before the LA Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks football game yesterday. The video — and caption from the loving dad — will move you to tears.
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Blavity

Newly Engaged Blair Underwood Finds Love Again In His Friend Of 41 Years

Blair Underwood has found love again, this time in a familiar place. The Hollywood veteran announced his engagement to long-time friend Josie Hart on Nov. 22. He and Hart have been friends for over 41 years. The actor made his red carpet debut with his friend-turned-fiance at the 50th International Emmy Awards. Underwood introduced the world to his new love through an Instagram post.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date

Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
TVLine

Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Will Sharpe talks The White Lotus season 2 finale ending and those unanswered questions about Ethan

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The White Lotus season 2 finale. In the season 2 finale, The White Lotus finally revealed whose dead body Daphne (Meghann Fahy) discovered in the premiere. But while Daphne, her husband Cameron (Theo James), and their couple friends Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) made it out alive, there were still many unanswered questions about the foursome left hanging by the end of the intense episode.
EW.com

Eddie Redmayne on unlocking his terrifying role in The Good Nurse: 'We're all curious about the darkness'

Two contenders in the supporting acting races stopped by The Awardist podcast this episode: The Good Nurse's Eddie Redmayne, who plays a decidedly not-good medical professional opposite Jessica Chastain in Tobias Lindholm's true-crime thriller; and Dolly de Leon, the breakout star of Ruben Östlund's biting satire Triangle of Sadness, where she portrays a member of the cleaning staff on a luxury cruise.

