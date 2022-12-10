ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Committee says Vermont should legalize sports betting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A committee formed by the Vermont Legislature wants lawmakers to pursue legalizing sports betting through a state-controlled market. In a draft report completed Tuesday, the 2022 Sports Betting Study Committee unanimously found that such a regulated market would bring in state revenue, although the report does not estimate how much money sports betting could bring in.
VERMONT STATE
Arizona driver cited for carpooling with inflatable Grinch

PHOENIX (AP) — The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a “Seusspicious-looking” green passenger.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nevada flower listed as endangered at lithium mine site

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada wildflower was declared endangered at the only place it's known to exist — on a high-desert ridge where a lithium mine is planned to help meet growing demand for electric car batteries, U.S. wildlife officials announced Wednesday. The Fish and Wildlife Service's...
NEVADA STATE
For now, judge won't stop NYC mayor's homeless removal plans

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge said Wednesday that he will not immediately halt New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plans to force mentally ill people from the streets and into treatment. In a written order, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty in Manhattan said there was currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

