‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Babies! Cast Members Welcoming Children Over the Years
Grey’s Anatomy gang! Caterina Scorsone and more cast members of the ABC show have been raising families off camera. The actress became a mom in 2012 when her daughter Eliza was born, followed by Pippa and Lucinda in 2016 and 2019, respectively. While quarantining at home with her and then-husband Rob Giles' little ones amid […]
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
Popculture
Don Lemon and Kaitlin Collins Clash, Try to Speak Over Each Other in Extremely Awkward CNN Segment
Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins clashed in an awkward moment on CNN This Morning last week, and viewers are beginning to see it as a pattern. Several people posted clips from the Thursday morning episode where Lemon tried to read all the way through a story about Brittney Griner while Collins tried repeatedly to interrupt him. The result was both hosts talking over each other and fans divided over who was at fault.
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
Will Smith reveals he lost 30 pounds after posting photo last year of his ‘dad bod’
Will Smith revealed that after posting a viral photo of his “dad bod” last year, he took on a new routine and lost 30 pounds for his film Emancipation. The 54-year-old discussed his physical transformation for the film during Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk. As he sat down with his three children, Trey Smith, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith, the actor recalled the Instagram photo he posted of his “dad bod” in May 2021 and how that picture was taken right before he started losing weight.“I posted the out of shape, the dad bod picture,” the King Richard...
