KSAT 12
Man crashes car through wall, found shot dead on NE Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found shot dead near his car that he crashed through a wall Tuesday on the city’s Northeast Side. When San Antonio police arrived before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Roundtree Lane, near Interstate 35 and Randolph Boulevard, they found the victim lying on the street.
KSAT 12
Deadly early-morning crash on West Side highway leaves police with questions
SAN ANTONIO – A deadly crash on a West Side highway early Tuesday morning has left San Antonio police with a lot of questions. Officers answered the call about the crash shortly before 6 a.m. and found a pedestrian dead on the main lanes of eastbound Highway 90, just east of Loop 410.
KTSA
Helotes bar fight involving off-duty SAPD officers under investigation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Internal affairs is now investigating a bar fight in Helotes that involved several off-duty San Antonio police officers. Surveillance video taken from Pete’s Place Spirits & More shows three women getting into fight before the off-duty officers got involved. KSAT-TV reports one of...
KTSA
SAPD investigating fatal crash on Highway 90, identity of pedestrian killed
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traffic is moving again at the location of a fatal crash early Tuesday morning, but the San Antonio Police Department still has questions left unanswered. A pedestrian was found dead on eastbound Highway 90, near Loop 410, shortly before 6 a.m. Investigators say two...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County
A man’s body that was found in a ditch in southwest Bexar County has been identified by the medical examiner. Antonio Fitzgerald, 33, died from a gunshot wound, according to the ME. His death is being ruled a homicide. Fitzgerald’s body was found by a passerby around 9 a.m....
KSAT 12
Thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles at emergency response company on NE Side
SAN ANTONIO – An emergency response headquarters on the city’s Northeast Side is the latest target of catalytic converter theft. United Medevac said one of its units was disabled after a man stole the catalytic converter out of one it’s on duty emergency units. “It crosses the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot and killed during apparent exchange of gunfire on Northeast Side
SANA TNONIO – A man was shot and killed during an apparent exchange of gunfire on the city’s Northeast Side Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police received a call at 4:55 p.m. for a shooting along Roundtree Ln., near Randolph Blvd. Upon arrival, officials found...
KSAT 12
Driver hospitalized after rollover crash onto I-10 on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a vehicle crash that sent a man to a hospital early Monday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near Hausman Road and the frontage road of Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side. According to police, the vehicle was...
KSAT 12
Man shot multiple times during attempted robbery on North Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old is hospitalized after being shot multiple times on the North Side, according to San Antonio police. Police found the wounded man at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 8500 block of Broadway. According to a preliminary report from SAPD, officers believe the teenager was...
foxsanantonio.com
Man grabs ex-girlfriend by the hair, throws her into pickup during kidnapping, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is in jail after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. David Westbrook, 42, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, as well as illegal gun and drug charges. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday along Caddo near Palo Alto Road and Interstate 35 on...
KSAT 12
Witness to suspected DWI crash recounts how he helped save driver, passenger
SAN ANTONIO – A family is devastated after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their Northwest Side home Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:42 a.m. in the 4400 block of Chedder Drive. San Antonio police said the car was speeding down Babcock Road when it plowed through two...
wimberleyview.com
'Armed and dangerous' man escapes law enforcement at Hays County line
The Hays-Blanco County line was abuzz with law enforcement officials earlier this week, as law enforcement officers from multiple local and regional jurisdictions were called to assist with a reported armed home invasion robbery. The incident took place in the late afternoon of Monday, Dec. 12, in Blanco County off...
news4sanantonio.com
Three passengers fighting for life following wrong-way crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a horrible crash that sent three individuals to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police were called at around 4:56 p.m. to the 300 block of Moursund Blvd. for a major accident. According to police, a...
KSAT 12
15-day suspension for BCSO deputy who failed to lock jail door, leading to inmate beating
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s detention officer was suspended 15 days earlier this year after an investigation determined he failed to lock a jail unit door, leading a group of inmates to assault one another. Deputy Raiden Vasquez was suspended 15 days in August, following the...
KSAT 12
3 injured in mulit-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Gillette Boulevard and Moursund Boulevard. Police said a 52-year-old man was driving a Toyota Sienna when...
KSAT 12
Softball coach arrested after having inappropriate relationship with juvenile player, Converse police says
CONVERSE, Texas – A 24-year-old softball coach was arrested after she had an inappropriate relationship with one of her players, Converse police said. Miranda Sandoval was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of indecency with a child by contact, police said. According to a news release, police on Monday...
KSAT 12
Bexar County ME’s office identifies last 2 victims in explosion at an underground home on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The last two victims who died in an explosion on the Southeast Side on Friday night have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identities of James Gus Kalisek, 61, and William Thompson, 57, were confirmed on Wednesday. The office previously identified the other victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36, and Ashley Autobee, 28.
56-Year-Old Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roland.
KSAT 12
8-year-old brings loaded handgun, knives to SCUCISD elementary school; Schertz PD investigates
SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are investigating after a third-grade student brought a loaded handgun and two knives to Rose Garden Elementary School in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District. Principal Sarah Reed reported the details to parents in a letter on Tuesday. The gun was discovered at about...
