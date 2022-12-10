ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man crashes car through wall, found shot dead on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found shot dead near his car that he crashed through a wall Tuesday on the city’s Northeast Side. When San Antonio police arrived before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Roundtree Lane, near Interstate 35 and Randolph Boulevard, they found the victim lying on the street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Helotes bar fight involving off-duty SAPD officers under investigation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Internal affairs is now investigating a bar fight in Helotes that involved several off-duty San Antonio police officers. Surveillance video taken from Pete’s Place Spirits & More shows three women getting into fight before the off-duty officers got involved. KSAT-TV reports one of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wimberleyview.com

'Armed and dangerous' man escapes law enforcement at Hays County line

The Hays-Blanco County line was abuzz with law enforcement officials earlier this week, as law enforcement officers from multiple local and regional jurisdictions were called to assist with a reported armed home invasion robbery. The incident took place in the late afternoon of Monday, Dec. 12, in Blanco County off...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three passengers fighting for life following wrong-way crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a horrible crash that sent three individuals to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police were called at around 4:56 p.m. to the 300 block of Moursund Blvd. for a major accident. According to police, a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

3 injured in mulit-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Gillette Boulevard and Moursund Boulevard. Police said a 52-year-old man was driving a Toyota Sienna when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bexar County ME’s office identifies last 2 victims in explosion at an underground home on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The last two victims who died in an explosion on the Southeast Side on Friday night have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identities of James Gus Kalisek, 61, and William Thompson, 57, were confirmed on Wednesday. The office previously identified the other victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36, and Ashley Autobee, 28.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

