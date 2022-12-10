Pet pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus this Saturday at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
Police responding to multiple stuck semi-truck incidents in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police have been responding to multiple stuck semi-trucks around the town Wednesday. The Great Falls Police Department said on their social media the incidents have mainly been happening on Tenth Avenue South eastbound near Twentieth Street. GFPD offers the following winter driving tips:. Allowing...
montanarightnow.com
Police deem potential bomb threat at CMR High School not credible
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A student reported a potential bomb threat at C.M. Russell High School, Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) alerted Tuesday. GFPS said police deemed the threat to be not credible, and said everyone is safe.
