Lexington, KY

wymt.com

Former UK Football players remember Coach Mike Leach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a day of reflection and remembrance in the sports world after legendary coach Mike Leach passed away from complications with a heart condition. Dr. John Gurley works for UK Healthcare as the Director of the Structural Heart Program. He remembers Leach’s time with...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

UK Football lands 2023 tight end commitment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Football team continues to rebuild it’s roster for next season as they picked up a commitment from a 4-star tight end. Khamari Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 225 pound prospect was previously committed to Cincinnati, but chose to reopen his recruitment when Luke Fickell left the Bearcats.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through Central and Southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have COVID-19, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested

WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
WINCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

Kinetic donates $7,500 to hospital system’s flood relief foundation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Internet service provider Kinetic donated $7,500 to the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Foundation Flood Relief Fund. Kinetic employees raised the money at the 16th Annual Golf-for-a-Cause Employee Scramble tournament at Kearney Hill Golf Links in August. “Five months after the devastating flooding, our Eastern Kentucky communities...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

New ‘smart meters’ being installed around Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the temperatures continue to drop, we’ll be using more energy to keep our homes warm this winter. New electric meters are now being installed around Fayette County. LG&E and KU say the upgrade will give customers a better look at their energy consumption. The...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY

