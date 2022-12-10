Read full article on original website
Bell County’s Caden Miracle signs with Kentucky cross country and track
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the best Bobcat athletes in school history is continuing his career in Lexington. Bell County cross country and track athlete Caden Miracle signed with Kentucky on Wednesday morning. ”It feels good since Bell County’s not a big place so I feel like having...
Former UK Football players remember Coach Mike Leach
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a day of reflection and remembrance in the sports world after legendary coach Mike Leach passed away from complications with a heart condition. Dr. John Gurley works for UK Healthcare as the Director of the Structural Heart Program. He remembers Leach’s time with...
UK Football lands 2023 tight end commitment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Football team continues to rebuild it’s roster for next season as they picked up a commitment from a 4-star tight end. Khamari Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 225 pound prospect was previously committed to Cincinnati, but chose to reopen his recruitment when Luke Fickell left the Bearcats.
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through Central and Southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have COVID-19, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
Kinetic donates $7,500 to hospital system’s flood relief foundation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Internet service provider Kinetic donated $7,500 to the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Foundation Flood Relief Fund. Kinetic employees raised the money at the 16th Annual Golf-for-a-Cause Employee Scramble tournament at Kearney Hill Golf Links in August. “Five months after the devastating flooding, our Eastern Kentucky communities...
New ‘smart meters’ being installed around Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the temperatures continue to drop, we’ll be using more energy to keep our homes warm this winter. New electric meters are now being installed around Fayette County. LG&E and KU say the upgrade will give customers a better look at their energy consumption. The...
Good Question: Why does the FAFSA require financial information from parents?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question is about financial aid for college. Jennifer asks, “Why does my child need my financial information when filling out a FAFSA?”. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is an important form for almost everyone planning to go to college. Along...
