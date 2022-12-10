ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols get a good sign in battle for key 2023 recruit

One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top remaining 2023 recruiting targets is four-star linebacker Arion Carter. Carter, 6-foot-1/210 lbs from Smyrna, TN, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13 linebacker in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee. On Tuesday, Carter...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vanderbilt coach violated social media policy, university says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Vanderbilt University coach violated a school social media policy when he defended Kanye West on Facebook last month. Yet, his comments were not deemed discriminatory, a university investigation found. StopAntisemitism, a nonpartisan organization aimed at exposing antisemitism, posted to Twitter in November claiming Vanderbilt...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
WREG

TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player, according to court documents. Ariel Escobar, 22, was arrested on Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting […]
NASHVILLE, TN
insideevs.com

Ultium Cells' Factory In Tennessee To Produce More Battery Cells

Ultium Cells intends to produce more battery cells than initially planned at its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (currently under construction). The joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution announced an additional $275 million investment (on top of the previously announced $2.3 billion) to boost the manufacturing output by more than 40%.
SPRING HILL, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Whiskey Distilleries to Visit in Tennessee

Where are The Best Whiskey and Bourbon Tours in TN?. Located in the Nashville, Tennessee, suburbs, Corsair Distillery is making a name for itself in the craft spirits industry. A little over five years old, Corsair has earned more than 40 awards and recognition, including Craft Distiller of the Year from the Whisky Advocate. It is the first legal craft distillery in Tennessee in almost a century. The company uses several unique processes, such as triple smoke, to produce smoked wheat whiskey. In addition to the smoked wheat, the distillery produces rye and quinoa whiskey.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

New industrial development planned for Murfreesboro

News 2's Maranda Whittington takes a closer look at the plans for a 1.4 million sf development to be built near I-840 in Murfreesboro. New industrial development planned for Murfreesboro. News 2's Maranda Whittington takes a closer look at the plans for a 1.4 million sf development to be built...
MURFREESBORO, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash

New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. State audit: TN’s most vulnerable children in jeopardy …. A new state audit of the Tennessee Department...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
NASHVILLE, TN

