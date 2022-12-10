Read full article on original website
“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)
LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
Fog, flurries, and a big cool down in the forecast – Matt
Patchy dense fog will slow things down around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Sunday night and Monday morning. Spotty snow showers are also lingering around the Blue Mountains on Sunday night and will bring some flurries to the L-C Valley and moderate accumulations to the Camas Prairie through Monday. Otherwise,...
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods
SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city. But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service. “I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy...
The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in the Pacific Northwest Include OR and WA
The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon and Washington. There are so many people relocating to the Pacific Northwest these days and we were curious which cities in Oregon and Washington made the list of the fastest growing cities in America. We discovered that Bend, Ore., and Spokane Valley, Wash., were the only two fastest growing cities in our neck of the woods (KNDO) so we wanted to know what’s so great about these two places.
Spokane County residents say mail, packages aren't showing up ahead of holidays
SPOKANE, Wash. - Every year as the holiday season ramps up, one of the biggest concerns is if gifts will arrive on time. But delivery services are having a hard time keeping up and no, basic deliveries, like your mail, are falling behind. "It tells you when it gets to...
2 left lanes of WB I-90 back open near Sprague Avenue after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 is back open near Sprague Avenue in Spokane after a crash blocked the left two lanes. Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The left two lanes of westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, you should expect long delays.
Crescent window displays back up with new pieces of Spokane history
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the most wonderful time of the year. The hot chocolate is warm, the Ch…
Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
Injuries Sustained In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
According to the Washington State Police and the Spokane Valley Fire Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Spokane. Officials did not confirm the exact number of injuries caused due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue. Two cars were involved in...
Idaho Transportation Department confirms oil leaking into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department confirmed Monday that oil is leaking from construction equipment that fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene more than 30 years ago, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. A sheen of oil observed on the water near Higgens Point was first reported on social...
Air 4 Adventure: Traveling over the Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee
COLUMBIA RIVER, Wash. — If you are looking for a change in scenery and a little adventure, we have just the thing for you. About 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders — the Grand Coulee and the Moses Coulee. Carved by ice-age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and views of what was once the...
2-vehicle collision pushes truck into house in Spokane Valley
A two-vehicle crash pushed a truck into a house in Spokane Valley Monday afternoon.
Give a shelter dog a home for the “howl-idays” at SpokAnimal
SPOKANE, Wash. — You can give a shelter dog or puppy a home for the “howl-idays” this year through SpokAnimal. The shelter is allowing people to visit from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 30 to pick out a dog for a few days and bring them back with no strings attached — or you can adopt them for...
Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation. Avista...
3-year-old falls out of grandpa's vehicle, no major injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The 3-year-old who fell out of his grandpa's truck near Sprague and Pines is expected to be okay according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP told NonStop Local that the boy is suffering from road rash and scratches on the left side of his face. He does not seem to have any other injuries.
Wilson Elementary requiring masks for rest of week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Wilson Elementary recently announced that the school will require its students and staff to wear masks for the remainder of the week due to a rise in illnesses. The school says it’s experiencing more cases of the common cold, flu, RSV, COVID-19 and other sicknesses. On Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District is requiring students, staff, and...
Deputies find Spokane Valley teen’s stolen car
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane teen’s car was returned on Tuesday after being stolen from outside their home last week. The family says the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office found the car at 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 13 at a hotel off of Broadway. The car was left running on the street to warm up when it was stolen. Under Washington...
Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
