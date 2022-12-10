The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon and Washington. There are so many people relocating to the Pacific Northwest these days and we were curious which cities in Oregon and Washington made the list of the fastest growing cities in America. We discovered that Bend, Ore., and Spokane Valley, Wash., were the only two fastest growing cities in our neck of the woods (KNDO) so we wanted to know what’s so great about these two places.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO