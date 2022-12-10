ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)

LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Fog, flurries, and a big cool down in the forecast – Matt

Patchy dense fog will slow things down around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Sunday night and Monday morning. Spotty snow showers are also lingering around the Blue Mountains on Sunday night and will bring some flurries to the L-C Valley and moderate accumulations to the Camas Prairie through Monday. Otherwise,...
SPOKANE, WA
News Talk KIT

The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in the Pacific Northwest Include OR and WA

The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon and Washington. There are so many people relocating to the Pacific Northwest these days and we were curious which cities in Oregon and Washington made the list of the fastest growing cities in America. We discovered that Bend, Ore., and Spokane Valley, Wash., were the only two fastest growing cities in our neck of the woods (KNDO) so we wanted to know what’s so great about these two places.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

2 left lanes of WB I-90 back open near Sprague Avenue after crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 is back open near Sprague Avenue in Spokane after a crash blocked the left two lanes. Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The left two lanes of westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, you should expect long delays.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation. Avista...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

3-year-old falls out of grandpa's vehicle, no major injuries

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The 3-year-old who fell out of his grandpa's truck near Sprague and Pines is expected to be okay according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP told NonStop Local that the boy is suffering from road rash and scratches on the left side of his face. He does not seem to have any other injuries.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Wilson Elementary requiring masks for rest of week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wilson Elementary recently announced that the school will require its students and staff to wear masks for the remainder of the week due to a rise in illnesses. The school says it’s experiencing more cases of the common cold, flu, RSV, COVID-19 and other sicknesses. On Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District is requiring students, staff, and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies find Spokane Valley teen’s stolen car

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane teen’s car was returned on Tuesday after being stolen from outside their home last week. The family says the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office found the car at 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 13 at a hotel off of Broadway. The car was left running on the street to warm up when it was stolen. Under Washington...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

