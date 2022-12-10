Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Gaudreau scores twice as Wild top Red Wings 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored twice, including a long-distance empty netter, and Matt Dumba notched his third goal of the season as the Minnesota Wild won 4-1 on Wednesday over the visiting Detroit Red Wings. Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves in net for Minnesota to improve...
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants have simple formula: Run effectively and they can win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There is no secret to the New York Giants' success this season. When the Giants can run the ball effectively, the result has been positive. The team has topped 100 yards rushing nine times and is 6-2-1 in those games. When Saquon Barkley rushes for 100 yards individually, New York is 4-0.
Citrus County Chronicle
Senators score 3 in 2nd, hold on to beat Canadiens 3-2
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto, Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk scored in Ottawa's three-goal second period and the Senators held on to beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 Wednesday night for their third straight win. Alex DeBrincat had three assists as Ottawa won for the seventh time in 10...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jokic scores 43 as Nuggets down ex-mates, Wizards 141-128
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a season-high 43 points to go with 14 rebounds and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame strong games from former teammates Will Barton and Monte Morris to beat the undermanned Washington Wizards 141-128 on Wednesday night. Jokic shot 17 of 20 from...
Citrus County Chronicle
Steelers QB Rudolph eyeing one last shot in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph has spent four-plus seasons being whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have asked him to be. Never raising a fuss. Never saying the wrong thing.
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons' Ridder has 4-game audition at QB with Mariota on IR
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will have more on the line than retaining hope in the weak NFC South race as rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder makes his debut as the starter on Sunday at New Orleans. That game is the start of a four-week audition for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Carrington, Battle help Minnesota beat UAPB 72-56, snap skid
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Braeden Carrington hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Jamison Battle added 18, including five 3s, and Minnesota beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Dawson Garcia had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs
DALLAS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell said he was thankful, in a strange way, for the playoff loss to Dallas last season because it helped send him to Cleveland. The smile said there might have been a bit more adrenaline flowing for the first meeting since then.
Citrus County Chronicle
Skidding Titans trying to fix second-half offensive woes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a serious problem coming out of halftime. Their offense simply can't stay on the field. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rockies sign reliever Pierce Johnson to $5M, 1-year deal
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added right-hander Pierce Johnson to their bullpen as they signed the Denver native to a $5 million, one-year contract. Johnson spent the last three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in three postseason games last season for the Padres, who made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Philadelphia.
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns QB Watson on his comeback: 'I have a long way to go'
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Feeling far less pressure or hostility, Deshaun Watson looked relaxed, confident and more like a franchise quarterback in his second game for the Cleveland Browns. After his dreadful debut, the bar was low.
Comments / 0