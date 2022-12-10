Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
USPS: Milton Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMilton, IN
Related
Richmond man shoots woman, causes hours-long standoff with authorities
Authorities in Wayne County were involved in an hours-long standoff Monday afternoon that ended with the arrest of a 58-year-old man.
WISH-TV
Police arrest Richmond man for attempted murder after Monday standoff
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — An hourslong police standoff Monday in Wayne County ended with a Richmond man in custody for attempted murder, police said. Just after 2:45 p.m., Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a possible shooting at home in the 6100 block of Arba Pike in Richmond. That’s a rural area east of State Road 27, about six miles northeast of the I-70 interchange.
1 in custody, 1 injured after Richmond SWAT standoff
The Richmond SWAT team began making attempts to communicate with the man, however, he continued to refuse to cooperate.
Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Law enforcement responded to a home on W Stirling Dr. Monday at 12:30 a.m. Muncie PD said they found a 17-year-old boy dead and detained a 17-year-old girl in relation to the shooting. Chrysta Barnhouse […]
cbs4indy.com
Suspect in 2021 Richmond murder arrested in Nevada
RICHMOND, Ind. — Police have a suspect in custody more than a year after a man was shot and killed near downtown Richmond. The shooting happened on April 17, 2021, in the 200 block of North 13th Street. When officers arrived, they found Chad Mullins suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital but later died.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
eaglecountryonline.com
Sunman-Dearborn School Bus Involved in Crash on State Road 1
No injuries were reported. Photo by Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation. (Guilford, Ind.) - A Sunman-Dearborn Community School bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the school corporation, a tractor-trailer swerved across the center line on State Road 1 and collided with Bus 24...
WSAW
‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ target of shooting in Indiana
(WSAW) - Police in Indiana are investigating a shooting involving a comedian best known for his Donnie Baker persona on “The Bob & Tom Show” radio show. WXIN-TV reports the comedian, whose legal name is Ronald Sexton, reported the shooting early Sunday morning. Sexton had performed Saturday night...
Police: Several cars stolen in Dayton reportedly connected
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, around 8:06 a.m. a silver Kia was stolen and crashed into a parked car on Oxford and Salem avenues.
1017thepoint.com
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO FATAL WEEKEND SHOOTING
(Richmond, IN)--The search continued Monday morning for whoever shot and killed a Richmond woman early Saturday morning. That’s when police were sent to a home in the 100 block of Randolph Street. There, they found 42-year-old Brandy Fox dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators have not said whether or not they believe the shooting is the result of a domestic incident or released any information about a potential suspect.
Police: 25-year-old woman arrested for April 2022 murder in North College Hill
Jamiah Richardson, 25, has been arrested and charged with the April 8 shooting death of 22-year-old Brennan Crites, Cincinnati police said.
3 arrested after stolen vehicle crash in Moraine
As officers approached the car, it took off, leading police on a chase. The suspects then crashed into another car, got out and attempted to flee. They were then apprehended by police.
YAHOO!
One teen fatally shot, another detained by Muncie police
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male. Delaware County emergency dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive, on the city's north side, at 12:32 a.m. Monday. City police and emergency medical personnel from the...
Patient attempts to escape hospital in Miami County, facility placed on lockdown
MIAMI COUNTY — A large law enforcement investigation took place at Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County Wednesday afternoon. Miami County dispatchers confirmed deputies are on scene of the medical center, but details on why sheriff’s office is responding were not immediately available. News Center 7 spoke...
Large police presences at Dayton school after reported disturbance Tuesday
DAYTON — Dayton Police responded to a reported disturbance outside of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Dayton late Tuesday night. Officers were called to the school around 9:25 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. Video WHIO received from the scene shows at least six cruisers stationed outside...
95.3 MNC
Centerville man led police on a chase
A Centerville man allegedly led police on a chase, stripping, and assaulting an official. It happened on Friday, December 9, when police attempted a traffic stop. The car was traveling on M86 and drove through Colon Township, damaging property and almost crashing, as police followed. The man lost control of...
Missing packages found discarded in Dayton
Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.
Greenville Police need help identifying and locating suspects
GREENVILLE — Greenville Ohio Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying and locating the pictured suspects. The department is currently investigating a late-night robbery that occurred Saturday, December 10. The suspects allegedly showed a knife and stole several items from the victim, a spokesperson for the...
Wayne County man arrested after police said he shot girlfriend
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County man is facing several charges after a standoff with police Monday afternoon in the 6100 block of Arba Pike. Police said they received a call shortly before 3 p.m. from a woman that said her boyfriend shot at her multiple times. The woman...
Family of man who was hit, killed by Springfield police cruiser to sue police department,dispatchers
SPRINGFIELD — The family of a man who died after being hit by a Springfield police cruiser has announced they plan to file a civil lawsuit against those they feel could have prevented his death. In June 2021, Eric Cole was shot and lying in the roadway in the...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0