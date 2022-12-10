ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

WISH-TV

Police arrest Richmond man for attempted murder after Monday standoff

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — An hourslong police standoff Monday in Wayne County ended with a Richmond man in custody for attempted murder, police said. Just after 2:45 p.m., Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a possible shooting at home in the 6100 block of Arba Pike in Richmond. That’s a rural area east of State Road 27, about six miles northeast of the I-70 interchange.
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Law enforcement responded to a home on W Stirling Dr. Monday at 12:30 a.m. Muncie PD said they found a 17-year-old boy dead and detained a 17-year-old girl in relation to the shooting. Chrysta Barnhouse […]
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Suspect in 2021 Richmond murder arrested in Nevada

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police have a suspect in custody more than a year after a man was shot and killed near downtown Richmond. The shooting happened on April 17, 2021, in the 200 block of North 13th Street. When officers arrived, they found Chad Mullins suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital but later died.
RICHMOND, IN
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Sunman-Dearborn School Bus Involved in Crash on State Road 1

No injuries were reported. Photo by Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation. (Guilford, Ind.) - A Sunman-Dearborn Community School bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the school corporation, a tractor-trailer swerved across the center line on State Road 1 and collided with Bus 24...
GUILFORD, IN
1017thepoint.com

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO FATAL WEEKEND SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--The search continued Monday morning for whoever shot and killed a Richmond woman early Saturday morning. That’s when police were sent to a home in the 100 block of Randolph Street. There, they found 42-year-old Brandy Fox dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators have not said whether or not they believe the shooting is the result of a domestic incident or released any information about a potential suspect.
RICHMOND, IN
YAHOO!

One teen fatally shot, another detained by Muncie police

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male. Delaware County emergency dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive, on the city's north side, at 12:32 a.m. Monday. City police and emergency medical personnel from the...
MUNCIE, IN
95.3 MNC

Centerville man led police on a chase

A Centerville man allegedly led police on a chase, stripping, and assaulting an official. It happened on Friday, December 9, when police attempted a traffic stop. The car was traveling on M86 and drove through Colon Township, damaging property and almost crashing, as police followed. The man lost control of...
CENTERVILLE, IN
WHIO Dayton

Greenville Police need help identifying and locating suspects

GREENVILLE — Greenville Ohio Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying and locating the pictured suspects. The department is currently investigating a late-night robbery that occurred Saturday, December 10. The suspects allegedly showed a knife and stole several items from the victim, a spokesperson for the...
GREENVILLE, OH
