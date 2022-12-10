WINCHESTER - After eight and a half years as Winchester’s town planner, Brian Szekely will leave his role on Jan. 6. Szekely noted that he loves his job and was not looking for another job when a colleague told him about a job that was 10 minutes away from his home in Beverly. It currently takes him about an hour to get to Winchester. He will be the Director of Planning and Community Development for the Town of Danvers. There is no one set to replace him as town planner just yet.

