Tewksbury, MA

Brian Szekely leaves role as town planner

WINCHESTER - After eight and a half years as Winchester’s town planner, Brian Szekely will leave his role on Jan. 6. Szekely noted that he loves his job and was not looking for another job when a colleague told him about a job that was 10 minutes away from his home in Beverly. It currently takes him about an hour to get to Winchester. He will be the Director of Planning and Community Development for the Town of Danvers. There is no one set to replace him as town planner just yet.
WINCHESTER, MA
READING - Add the former Rite Aid Pharmacy building off of Haven Street to the list of potential sites being eyed for a new senior/community center. Towards the end of an hours-long gathering in Town Hall last night, the Select Board empowered Town Manager Fidel Maltez to prepare a new request for proposals (RFP) seeking offers from landlords willing to sell properties that might be suitable replacements for the existing Pleasant Street Center.
READING, MA

