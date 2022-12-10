ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on dispatcher

A Massachusetts police officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on a dispatcher. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Natick Chief of Police James Hicks, Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty Monday pled guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery in connection with inappropriately touching a 28-year-old female dispatcher at the Natick Police Department.
NATICK, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police issue Missing Person Alert for 13-year-old from Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials say Nycere Johnson was last sighted leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game on Dec. 13. According to the police department, Johnson is a resident of Dorchester who is known to visit Downtown Crossing as well as the Bunker Hill Housing Development in Charlestown.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Assistance Identifying Theft Suspects

WORCESTER - Detectives in Worcester seek assistance from the public to identify suspects in the theft of an elderly woman's wallet. According to the Worcester Police Department, a 96-year-old woman shopping at Price Chopper on Route 20, at 564 Southwest Cutoff, when a woman and two men approached her. After...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Police searching for suspect who fatally stabbed a woman in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed a woman on Park Street in Stoughton. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a person living at the address found a woman unresponsive in an unattached structure behind a house. She has...
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy

Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NECN

Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Building Behind Stoughton Home, DA Says

A woman was found dead with "significant injuries" in a building behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said. No one has been arrested but what authorities have called an apparent homicide is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. He asked for people who were in the area overnight to share with police anything they might have seen.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
MEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
WAKEFIELD, MA

