fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on dispatcher
A Massachusetts police officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on a dispatcher. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Natick Chief of Police James Hicks, Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty Monday pled guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery in connection with inappropriately touching a 28-year-old female dispatcher at the Natick Police Department.
WCVB
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
fallriverreporter.com
Authorities release name of 40-year-old Massachusetts woman believed to be victim of homicide
Officials have released the name of a victim in Massachusetts that was found murdered on Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police detectives attached to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s Office have joined the Stoughton Police in investigating an apparent homicide in the vicinity of 743 Park Street. 40-year-old Amber Buckner of...
Police Arrest Framingham Man Who Made ‘Terroristic Threat’ Towards Framingham High School
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday morning, December 9, Framingham High was under a shelter-in-place order for about an hour, while Police searched for a man who made a threat against the high school. Friday night, Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man and charged him with “making terroristic threats,” said Framingham...
WMUR.com
State police search for information in connection with road rage incident on I-93
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are asking the public for information on a road rage incident on Interstate 93 between Northfield and Concord. The suspect was driving erratically, flashing their lights and blaring the horn. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle is reportedly a dark blue...
Two arrested in Auburn for disrupting crime scene of dog stabbed in the head
AUBURN, Mass. — Two Auburn residents were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and spat on officers that were working to investigate a dog that was found stabbed in the head at their home. Officers responded to 113 Washington Street shortly after 9:00 p.m. for a report of a stabbed...
whdh.com
Boston Police issue Missing Person Alert for 13-year-old from Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials say Nycere Johnson was last sighted leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game on Dec. 13. According to the police department, Johnson is a resident of Dorchester who is known to visit Downtown Crossing as well as the Bunker Hill Housing Development in Charlestown.
'Monster' Convicted Of Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend In Boston Gets Decade Behind Bars: DA
A judge ruled on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that a 54-year-old Boston man convicted of stabbing his then-girlfriend with a kitchen knife will spend the next 10 to 12 years behind bars, authorities said. The victim in the case had the final word as she called him a "cruel insane ... monster" and a "coward."G…
WCVB
DA identifies suspect rescued, arrested after trying to leap from Boston high-rise window
BOSTON — One day after police said they found a body in a high-rise apartment and rescued a suspect who attempted to dive out of a 12th-floor window, the District Attorney's office identified the suspect. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be in court Wednesday morning for arraignment, Suffolk...
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Assistance Identifying Theft Suspects
WORCESTER - Detectives in Worcester seek assistance from the public to identify suspects in the theft of an elderly woman's wallet. According to the Worcester Police Department, a 96-year-old woman shopping at Price Chopper on Route 20, at 564 Southwest Cutoff, when a woman and two men approached her. After...
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect who fatally stabbed a woman in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed a woman on Park Street in Stoughton. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a person living at the address found a woman unresponsive in an unattached structure behind a house. She has...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy
Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
NECN
Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Building Behind Stoughton Home, DA Says
A woman was found dead with "significant injuries" in a building behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said. No one has been arrested but what authorities have called an apparent homicide is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. He asked for people who were in the area overnight to share with police anything they might have seen.
Boston police investigating suspicious death at Roxbury apartment
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building in Roxbury. A little after 8 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury for a wellness check of a resident on the 12 floor. Upon arrival, officers...
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Police ID Body Of Woman Found Dead With 'Significant Injuries' In Stoughton: DA (UPDATED)
The body of a 40-year-old woman found in an outbuilding in Stoughton is being treated as a homicide, the North County District Attorney announced. Stoughton officers found the body of Amber Buckner, a Stoughton resident, at an outbuilding at 743 Park Street near 5th Street Tuesday mo…
Boston Man Convicted With 'Breaking Bad' Quality Meth Gets Nearly 10 Years: Feds
A 33-year-old Boston man who police arrested with pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamines in a hotel room was sentenced to nearly a decade behind bars, federal authorities said. Daniel Lennon pleaded guilty over the summer to one count of distribution of five grams or more of methamphetam…
