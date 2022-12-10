Doria Ragland broke down in tears while discussing her daughter Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts on “Harry & Meghan.” In new episodes released Thursday, the 66-year-old recalled the “Suits” alum telling her that “she had wanted to take her own life.” Ragland remembered, “That really broke my heart because I knew that it was bad. … That’s not an easy one for a mom to hear.” The former yoga instructor noted that both she and Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, couldn’t “protect” the former actress from the media hate she received amid her relationship with the royal. “[She was] just constantly be picked at by these...

11 MINUTES AGO