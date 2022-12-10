Read full article on original website
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Prince Harry blames miscarriage on Daily Mail court case
The Duke of Sussex has claimed that his wife’s miscarriage was caused by stress around the couple’s lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited.In 2021, Meghan won her privacy case against the Mail on Sunday, which is published by ANL, over the publication of a “personal and private” handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.Meghan sued ANL over a series of articles that reproduced parts of a letter she sent to Thomas Markle, 76, in August 2018.In 2020, as the case developed, Meghan applied to the High Court to request that the names of five friends who defended her to...
Meghan Markle’s mom Doria breaks down in tears talking about suicidal thoughts
Doria Ragland broke down in tears while discussing her daughter Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts on “Harry & Meghan.” In new episodes released Thursday, the 66-year-old recalled the “Suits” alum telling her that “she had wanted to take her own life.” Ragland remembered, “That really broke my heart because I knew that it was bad. … That’s not an easy one for a mom to hear.” The former yoga instructor noted that both she and Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, couldn’t “protect” the former actress from the media hate she received amid her relationship with the royal. “[She was] just constantly be picked at by these...
