Katie Holmes' Stylist Defends Her Viral Dress-Over-Jeans Look
Watch: Katie Holmes Shoots Down Dawson's Creek Reboot Idea. Don't want to wait for the conversation around Katie Holmes' dress-over-jeans look to be over?. Well, today it carries on. The Dawson's Creek alum's stylist Brie Welch shared the inspiration behind the viral outfit in a recent piece for The New York Times, attributing the wardrobe choice to both her styling and Holmes' preferences.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Vanessa Hudgens' Hair Transformation Has Lady Gaga Fans Applauding
Vanessa Hudgens just unveiled a head-turning new look—and we're living for the applause. The actress, known for her signature brunette tresses, shocked fans when she revealed her epic hair...
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
Ellen DeGeneres fans ‘heartbroken’ over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ tragic final video with his wife before shock death at 40
FANS have shared their heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final video with his wife after his shocking death at age 40. The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was found dead on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, Stephen, 40, shared his last Instagram post, a Reel alongside his...
Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death at 40
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Allison Holker is honoring her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a Dec. 14 statement confirming the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's death, the mom of three reflected on his legacy. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that...
Justin Timberlake Reflects on “Heartbreaking” Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Friend of 20 Years
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Justin Timberlake is mourning the loss of a dear friend. The "Cry Me a River" singer paid tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who sadly died by suicide age 40, E! News confirmed on Dec. 14. "It's heartbreaking to hear...
Selena Gomez Responds to TikTok Alleging She Was "Always Skinny" When She Dated Justin Bieber
Watch: Selena Gomez Talks "Past Mistakes" That Led to "Depression" Selena Gomez has entered the chat. The "Same Old Love" singer has subtly responded to a TikTok video that alleged her weight is affected by her ex Justin Bieber. The clip, posted Nov. 29, featured a montage of throwback photos of Selena labeled, "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin." In the caption, the creator claimed the "Baby" singer—who has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018—"rathers models" and pitied Selena calling her, "My poor baby."
John Stamos' Son Is All Grown Up And Making Us Say Have Mercy
Johns Stamos recently shared a series of photos to Instagram from a trip to NYC, which included several father-son snaps with his only child, Billy. In the first photo, the 4-year-old—who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh—looks more grown up than ever, as he posed alongside his dad while bundled up in a plaid puffer coat, with his wavy light brown hair under a sage green knit beanie.
Gisele Bündchen Makes Golden Return to Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce
Watch: Gisele Bundchen Makes Red Carpet Return After Tom Brady Divorce. Gisele Bündchen glittered in gold at her first public event following her divorce from Tom Brady. The supermodel attended a dinner celebrating the 60th anniversary of jewelry company Vivara in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Dec. 12. For the event, Gisele wore a gold gown and swept her hair back into a high ponytail. She finished off her look with a pair of drop earrings and a sparkly necklace.
Jennifer Coolidge Sets the Record Straight on Sleeping With "200 Men"
One time in an interview, Jennifer Coolidge tried her hand at using a hyperbole, claiming she slept with scores of men after playing Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie. "I did say that...
Dax Shepard Praises "F--king Genius" Kristen Bell Over Grinch-Inspired Christmas Tree
Watch: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas": E! News Rewind. Kristen Bell's Christmas tree is a Whoville-worthy masterpiece. After teasing his wife's epic Grinch-inspired Christmas tree on a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard gave fans a look at the holiday décor. And while, yes, the Grinch may have stolen Christmas, it's safe to say Kristen stole the show with this tree.
‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Exposes the True NYC Party Scene
Party scenes make up most of my favorite moments in both TV and movie history. Big parties in classic teen flicks like Clueless, 10 Things I Hate About You, Mean Girls, Euphoria, and Booksmart are so fetch. The intimate dance sequences in Lovers Rock blew me away. Who could forget the pool jumping scene in La La Land? And, of course, there’s my personal favorite: the “expectations vs. reality” split screen in 500 Days of Summer.Fleishman Is in Trouble has entered the party hall of fame with its most recent episode, “This Is My Enjoyment.” The title even refers to...
Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby
Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is ready to set sail on her latest charter: motherhood. The Below Deck alum revealed she is pregnant with her first child, debuting her baby bump in an Instagram post announcing the news. Along with a series of...
2022's best movies: Raunchy comedies, epics with a message
The 10 best movies of the year include theatrical and streaming movies, comedies and dramas, Sundance indie picks and Hollywood blockbusters.
Ellen DeGeneres Honors Stephen "tWitch" Boss After His Death
Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the loss of her friend. The talk show host penned an emotional tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, The Ellen DeGeneres Show's longtime DJ, following his death on Dec. 14...
Heather Gay Shares BTS Details From Below Deck Adventure Trip
Unlike her past RHOSLC cast trips, Heather Gay's latest Bravo getaway was drama-free. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is sharing BTS secrets about her luxe Below Deck Adventure charter,...
Sister Wives' Janelle Shares Fitness Progress After Kody Split
Janelle Brown is ringing in the new year with a set of goals in mind. The Sister Wives star shared glimpses of her ongoing fitness plans on Dec. 12, indicating that she is just getting started on...
Camila Cabello Redefines Holiday Glam With Black Lipstick and Faux Glitter Piercing
Watch: Camila Cabello Pokes Fun at the Way She Pronounces "Christmas" Camila Cabello's latest look will have you saying my oh my. NBC's The Voice announced its winner on Dec. 13 and to mark the season 22 finale, the former Fifth Harmony member made sure her glam was a total chair-turner.
Taylor Swift Fans Spot Easter Eggs in Singer’s 33rd Birthday Post
Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Spot Easter Eggs in 33rd Birthday Post. Is there an invisible string tying fans to clues about Taylor Swift's next rerecording? Swifties sure seem to think so. The "Anti-Hero" singer gave followers a glimpse into how she spent her 33rd birthday, sharing a snapshot of her...
