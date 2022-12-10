ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Box score from No. 16 Kentucky basketball’s 69-59 win over Yale

Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Yale University in Rupp Arena on Sunday. The 16th-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Bulldogs, 69-59.

Next up for Kentucky is a non-conference game against No. 19 UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City next Saturday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 28

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 12

Assists: Jacob Toppin, 4

Steals: Sahvir Wheeler, Oscar Tshiebwe, 2

Blocks: Oscar Tshiebwe, 2

Turnovers: Daimion Collins, 2

Minutes: Oscar Tshiebwe, 38

Three-pointers made: Cason Wallace 2-3, Chris Livingston 1-1, Antonio Reeves 1-3

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2022-23 schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kz2Ye_0jeLc6cu00
Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin, left, reaches for a rebound over Yale’s Isaiah Kelly (35) during Saturday’s game. Toppin finished with four points, five rebounds and four assists. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Next game

No. 16 Kentucky vs. No. 19 UCLA

What: CBS Sports Classic

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City

When: About 5:15 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 7-2, UCLA 7-2 entering Saturday’s game

Series: Kentucky leads 8-7.

Last meeting: UCLA won 83-75 on Dec. 23, 2017, at the CBS Sports Classic in New Orleans.

Kentucky’s offense uneven again, but Cats hold off Yale behind Oscar Tshiebwe’s big day

Five things you need to know from No. 16 Kentucky’s 69-59 win over Yale

First Scouting Report: Against UCLA, will Kentucky go for its first win over a ranked foe?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky gets prediction for Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis

Vanderbilt Commodores running back Ray Davis is one of the best players in the transfer portal, and with a decision looming on the horizon, the Kentucky Wildcats are going all-in for the talented back. New Running Backs coach Jay Boulware is already tagging alongside Mark Stoops in hopes of landing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local student athletes meet Coach Calipari

NEBO, Ky. (WEHT) — West Hopkins School basketball players made many memories over the weekend as the group took a special trip to Lexington. The students arrived at Rupp Arena on Saturday to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Yale Bulldogs for the first time since 1961. School faculty say two of the biggest […]
NEBO, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
16K+
Followers
444
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy