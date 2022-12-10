Box score from No. 16 Kentucky basketball’s 69-59 win over Yale

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Yale University in Rupp Arena on Sunday. The 16th-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Bulldogs, 69-59.

Next up for Kentucky is a non-conference game against No. 19 UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City next Saturday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 28

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 12

Assists: Jacob Toppin, 4

Steals: Sahvir Wheeler, Oscar Tshiebwe, 2

Blocks: Oscar Tshiebwe, 2

Turnovers: Daimion Collins, 2

Minutes: Oscar Tshiebwe, 38

Three-pointers made: Cason Wallace 2-3, Chris Livingston 1-1, Antonio Reeves 1-3

Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin, left, reaches for a rebound over Yale’s Isaiah Kelly (35) during Saturday’s game. Toppin finished with four points, five rebounds and four assists. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Next game

No. 16 Kentucky vs. No. 19 UCLA

What: CBS Sports Classic

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City

When: About 5:15 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 7-2, UCLA 7-2 entering Saturday’s game

Series: Kentucky leads 8-7.

Last meeting: UCLA won 83-75 on Dec. 23, 2017, at the CBS Sports Classic in New Orleans.

Kentucky’s offense uneven again, but Cats hold off Yale behind Oscar Tshiebwe’s big day

Five things you need to know from No. 16 Kentucky’s 69-59 win over Yale

First Scouting Report: Against UCLA, will Kentucky go for its first win over a ranked foe?