Blount County, TN

Shop with a cop

By Courtesy of Steve "Slim" Stilts
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Q9jd_0jeLc3yj00

Blount County law enforcement agencies enjoyed a special morning with 94 children on their annual Christmas shopping spree. These local officers and deputies helped to make a merrier Christmas through Saturday's Shop with a Cop program. There were over 100 members of law enforcement and several of their spouses enjoying Saturday’s event. Shop with a Cop began in 1989 with one child and two officers. Thanks to donations from local businesses and individuals SWAC, has helped hundreds of kids enjoy Christmas. Steve “Slim” Stilts, a representative for Pattersons Appliances and the organizer of Slimfest-a local benefit concert that’s been held in August for the past 16 years, helps to benefit Blount County’s Shop with a Cop program. “I look forward to witnessing our local law enforcement bond with the kids (our future) while they enjoy Christmas shopping together," he said.

The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
1K+
Followers
955
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883.

 https://thedailytimes.com

