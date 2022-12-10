Blount County law enforcement agencies enjoyed a special morning with 94 children on their annual Christmas shopping spree. These local officers and deputies helped to make a merrier Christmas through Saturday's Shop with a Cop program. There were over 100 members of law enforcement and several of their spouses enjoying Saturday’s event. Shop with a Cop began in 1989 with one child and two officers. Thanks to donations from local businesses and individuals SWAC, has helped hundreds of kids enjoy Christmas. Steve “Slim” Stilts, a representative for Pattersons Appliances and the organizer of Slimfest-a local benefit concert that’s been held in August for the past 16 years, helps to benefit Blount County’s Shop with a Cop program. “I look forward to witnessing our local law enforcement bond with the kids (our future) while they enjoy Christmas shopping together," he said.