Memphis, TN

WREG

Sylvamo holds grand opening for new Memphis headquarters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A global company is expanding its corporate roots in Memphis. Sylvamo, known as the world’s paper company, showed off its new worldwide headquarters in East Memphis on Wednesday. At the Sylvamo corporation, not even the rain could put a damper on the company’s grand opening of its new world headquarters on Primacy Parkway. “They chose this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

Cannabeat: Tenne-Snooze

It’s slow going on Tennessee’s cannabis legalization front. (Photo: Dmitry Tishchenko | Dreamstime.com) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

No time for ‘silos’ with billions in play for economic development

Pivoting off recently announced new leadership at the Greater Memphis Chamber, conversations were called for with Black Business Association’s Ernest D. Strickland, Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum’s Jozelle Booker and Stephanie Alexander with the Memphis Area Minority Contractors Association. The three entities – BBA, MMBC Continuum and MAMCA...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Tennessee Beats Bama… Again

Four star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment decision Wednesday just after noon. Carter chose Tennessee over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, a native of Smyrna, Tenn. was ranked as the number three overall prospect in his home state and the number 14 linebacker in the class of 2023. He also earned Tennessee's class 6A Mr. Football award.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
freightwaves.com

Feds indict truck company owner, tax adviser in Tennessee for PPP fraud

The owner of a Memphis, Tennessee, trucking firm and its outside financial adviser have been indicted on charges relating to allegations of fraud in receiving about $786,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds. Kevin Shaw is the owner and operator of Freight Masters Group, according to the indictment handed down Tuesday...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's 91-88 win over Memphis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 4 Alabama defeated Memphis, 91-88, Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide advanced to 9-1 on the season after winning the second half of a home-and-home series with the Tigers. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to local reporters. Below is everything Oats said following the 3-point home win over Memphis.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
actionnews5.com

Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis organizations are working together to clean up local neighborhoods. “When people can live in a nice environment it definitely does something to the mental state of mind,” said Reginald Randolph, Blight Director Klondike Smokey City CDC. It’s just one reason organizers from the Klondike...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
MEMPHIS, TN
WTVC

2 Tennessee business owners charged with defrauding pandemic program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Tennessee business owners have been charged with defrauding the federal COVID-19 small business relief program of more than $780,000, authorities said. The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said Lisa Evans, owner of USA Taxes, and Kevin Shaw, owner of Freight Masters Inc., have been charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements to a federally insured bank. Both businesses are based in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about efforts underway to help 10-year-old Reniya West who was severely injured after being hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hospitals struggle to hire, keep registered nurses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The growing nursing shortage is pushing many healthcare systems across the country to their breaking point. A new survey by technology-based nursing hiring platform Incredible Health found more than one-third, or about 34 percent of nurses, say it is very likely they will leave the profession by the end of the year. 44 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis 311 issues? Here’s how the system is changing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve ever had an issue with your trash pickup, a pothole, or overgrown weeds, you are probably familiar with Memphis 311. Standing outside her Cordova home with ivy growing up the front facade, Jessica Gaston looked over to the walkway leading down the left side toward the backyard. She pointed toward […]
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Three predictions for Memphis-Alabama

Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with Memphis Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum (8 p.m. CT/ESPN2). Crimson Tide reserves have outscored those of its opponents in eight of its nine games this season. The lone exception: South Dakota State, who held a 9-8 advantage in a game that saw Alabama starters Noah Clowney (22), Mark Sears (19) and Brandon Miller (16) combine to score 57 points in a 78-65 win over the Jackrabbits on Dec. 3.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

