On Wednesday, Tipton County native Kevin Johnson was named the chief of staff for Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. “I am excited to announce Kevin Johnson as my new chief of staff and Rosie Anderson as my new director of operations,” said Speaker Sexton. “Both are dedicated and hardworking professionals who have played a prominent role in serving our members and contributing to the House’s sustained success during the 112th General Assembly.”

TIPTON COUNTY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO