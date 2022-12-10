ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Sylvamo holds grand opening for new Memphis headquarters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A global company is expanding its corporate roots in Memphis. Sylvamo, known as the world’s paper company, showed off its new worldwide headquarters in East Memphis on Wednesday. At the Sylvamo corporation, not even the rain could put a damper on the company’s grand opening of its new world headquarters on Primacy Parkway. “They chose this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Tennessee Beats Bama… Again

Four star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment decision Wednesday just after noon. Carter chose Tennessee over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, a native of Smyrna, Tenn. was ranked as the number three overall prospect in his home state and the number 14 linebacker in the class of 2023. He also earned Tennessee's class 6A Mr. Football award.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WREG

I-55 bridge into Memphis closed by wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge has blocked southbound traffic on Interstate 55 into Memphis. The multivehicle wreck on the bridge was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up past Bridgeport Road in West Memphis. Northbound lanes going toward Arkansas are moving.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FedEx launches no label, no box returns at FedEx Office stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is planning to launch a new return option to make it easier for customers to send back their goods. Beginning in early 2023, shoppers will be able to return their items using their 2,000 FedEx Office locations by using a QR code. There’s now no need for a box or a label to return items.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

No time for ‘silos’ with billions in play for economic development

Pivoting off recently announced new leadership at the Greater Memphis Chamber, conversations were called for with Black Business Association’s Ernest D. Strickland, Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum’s Jozelle Booker and Stephanie Alexander with the Memphis Area Minority Contractors Association. The three entities – BBA, MMBC Continuum and MAMCA...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Raising Cane’s scouting for Memphis area location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fast food chain Raising Cane’s may be entering the Memphis market soon. A spokesperson told WREG that the company is in the early stages of planning for a Raising Cane’s to open in the Bluff City. A possible location has not been revealed by the company. The Louisiana-based chain takes pride in being […]
MEMPHIS, TN
freightwaves.com

Feds indict truck company owner, tax adviser in Tennessee for PPP fraud

The owner of a Memphis, Tennessee, trucking firm and its outside financial adviser have been indicted on charges relating to allegations of fraud in receiving about $786,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds. Kevin Shaw is the owner and operator of Freight Masters Group, according to the indictment handed down Tuesday...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man scams dealerships, takes pricey vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Millington man used a fake check and a fake wire transfer to steal pricey vehicles from two dealerships just days apart. Rober Allen, 24, was arrested six months after investigators said he fraudulently purchased a $54,000 F-150 from Wolfchase Toyota on North Germantown Parkway and a nearly $70,000 Chevy […]
MILLINGTON, TN
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's 91-88 win over Memphis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 4 Alabama defeated Memphis, 91-88, Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide advanced to 9-1 on the season after winning the second half of a home-and-home series with the Tigers. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to local reporters. Below is everything Oats said following the 3-point home win over Memphis.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Covington Leader

Tipton County native named chief of staff to Tennessee Speaker Cameron Sexton

On Wednesday, Tipton County native Kevin Johnson was named the chief of staff for Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. “I am excited to announce Kevin Johnson as my new chief of staff and Rosie Anderson as my new director of operations,” said Speaker Sexton. “Both are dedicated and hardworking professionals who have played a prominent role in serving our members and contributing to the House’s sustained success during the 112th General Assembly.”
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis organizations are working together to clean up local neighborhoods. “When people can live in a nice environment it definitely does something to the mental state of mind,” said Reginald Randolph, Blight Director Klondike Smokey City CDC. It’s just one reason organizers from the Klondike...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teed off golfer hits player with club, fractures his skull: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis golfer was rushed into surgery after he was hit on the head with a golf club at The Links at Whitehaven earlier this month, and police say it was no accident. On Monday, another golfer, 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell of Nesbit, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whitehaven lights new Christmas tree after backlash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Some Whitehaven residents are saying they finally got the Christmas tree they deserved. Community leaders flipped the switch Sunday night, illuminating a beautifully decorated 28-foot tree outside of the Southland Mall. It would not have happened had it not been for an outpouring of holiday spirit from the community who raised the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy