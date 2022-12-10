ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

Firefighter, dog treated for smoke inhalation at burning Farrell home

Usually when you hear the term "dog rescue", it brings to mind good Samaritans who save a dog from abhorrent conditions or a life wandering the streets. But in Farrell on Monday, firefighters actually rescued a dog from a burning home. Firefighters from Farrell, Sharon, Hermitage and Shenango Township were...
FARRELL, PA
Animals and infant living in poor conditions pulled from Niles home

The Trumbull County Animal Welfare League Humane Agents responded to a call about animals living in poor conditions in a Niles home early Wednesday morning. According to Animal Welfare League CEO Lori Shandor, they were tipped off about the home late Tuesday night. When agents arrived at the home in...
NILES, OH
Flames destroy 109-year-old Warren Township home

An investigator from the state fire marshal's office is looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a 109-year-old home under renovation in Warren Township. Dispatchers were called about the along the 4300 block of West Market Street just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. All on duty and off duty...
WARREN, OH
Parts of Trumbull County will be assigned new area code

The Public Utilities Commission announced a plan to implement a new area code over the existing 440 area code. The 440 area code includes North West Trumbull County, Ashtabula County, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Erie and Huron counties. The 440 area code is expected to run out of available phone...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Western Reserve Road to close between Market St. and Southern Blvd.

The Mahoning County Engineer's Office is announcing the latest rounds of road adjustment for Western Reserve Road. Western Reserve Road between Southern Blvd. and Market Street will be closed to through traffic between 7 a.m. through 5:30 pm daily, Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, December 19-22, and again from January 2 through February 10.

