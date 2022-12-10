Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crews pull dog from Farrell house fire
The fire started at a house on Wallis Avenue just after 7 a.m.
Car crashes into a garage in Youngstown
Officers and firefighters were called to a home at West Myrtle Avenue and Edwards Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Man hospitalized following industrial accident in Youngstown
One man is hospitalized after an apparent industrial accident Wednesday morning in Youngstown.
WFMJ.com
Firefighter, dog treated for smoke inhalation at burning Farrell home
Usually when you hear the term "dog rescue", it brings to mind good Samaritans who save a dog from abhorrent conditions or a life wandering the streets. But in Farrell on Monday, firefighters actually rescued a dog from a burning home. Firefighters from Farrell, Sharon, Hermitage and Shenango Township were...
Planes grounded at Youngstown Air Reserve Station
The sound of C-130s flying makes you feel at home in Youngstown, but it's been quieter lately.
Investigators say truck involved in Portage County, Braceville-area thefts
Investigators say the truck in the pictures has been spotted in two recent thefts in the northern part of Portage County, as well as in the Braceville area of Trumbull County.
WFMJ.com
Animals and infant living in poor conditions pulled from Niles home
The Trumbull County Animal Welfare League Humane Agents responded to a call about animals living in poor conditions in a Niles home early Wednesday morning. According to Animal Welfare League CEO Lori Shandor, they were tipped off about the home late Tuesday night. When agents arrived at the home in...
WFMJ.com
Flames destroy 109-year-old Warren Township home
An investigator from the state fire marshal's office is looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a 109-year-old home under renovation in Warren Township. Dispatchers were called about the along the 4300 block of West Market Street just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. All on duty and off duty...
House burns down, demolished in Trumbull Co. fire
In Trumbull County, a Leavittsburg home is burnt the the ground after an overnight fire.
One taken to hospital after Southern Boulevard crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash at a Youngstown intersection Wednesday morning.
Marion Twp. man running Ellwood City bar
ELLWOOD CITY – Michael Ward, the owner of Mike's Main Street Bar & Grill at 708 Lawrence Ave, bought the business in 2019 just in time for the COVID lockdown. "It was a struggle but takeout was the silver lining; it saved us as it did others," he said.
WFMJ.com
Animal Charity to the rescue: Abandoned dog tied to shopping cart in Youngstown field
Animal Charity of Ohio has come to the rescue of a yet another abandoned dog in Youngstown. According to a post on the organization’s Facebook page, this one was found on vacant East Side property, tethered to a shopping cart. The post says Animal Charity is seeing more abuse,...
One dead after vehicle hits trees, ditch during crash in Bazetta Twp.
A man is dead after a one car accident on State Route 46 early Sunday morning in Bazetta Township.
Brookfield man receives jail time for fatal crash
Zachary Carpenter pleaded guilty on Oct. 19 to two counts of vehicular homicide, while the other charges against him -- including OVI -- were dismissed.
Holiday ham giveaway taking place next week in Youngstown
Youngstown City Council members Anita Davis and Lauren McNally will be hosting a Holiday Ham Box Giveaway next week.
Procession honors life of task force K-9
A hero's goodbye for Trumbull County K-9 Deputy Lord.
WFMJ.com
Parts of Trumbull County will be assigned new area code
The Public Utilities Commission announced a plan to implement a new area code over the existing 440 area code. The 440 area code includes North West Trumbull County, Ashtabula County, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Erie and Huron counties. The 440 area code is expected to run out of available phone...
WFMJ.com
Western Reserve Road to close between Market St. and Southern Blvd.
The Mahoning County Engineer's Office is announcing the latest rounds of road adjustment for Western Reserve Road. Western Reserve Road between Southern Blvd. and Market Street will be closed to through traffic between 7 a.m. through 5:30 pm daily, Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, December 19-22, and again from January 2 through February 10.
Missing 81-year-old man from Lawrence County found dead near home
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A missing 81-year-old man from Lawrence County was found dead near his home, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jack Podner was last contacted at his home on state Route 168 in Washington Township on or about Dec. 16, according to police. State police said there’s no...
Comments / 0