Demi Lovato Channels Joan Jett With Her Hair At NYC’s Jingle Ball: Photos

By Erin Silvia
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com

Demi Lovato, 30, turned heads on Friday, when she showed up to iHeartRadio’s 2022 Z100 Jingle Ball and gave off Joan Jett vibes. The singer rocked a very similar mullet-like hairstyle to the legendary rocker, who made her breakthrough in the music scene in the 1980s, and added an epic all black outfit to go with it. Her look included a cropped black jacket over a black plunging top, black loose pants that had a rip just below one knee, and black boots.

Demi at the 2022 Jingle Ball. (Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

The gorgeous gal also accessorized with a necklace and had a belt around her waist. Her makeup was on point with black eyeshadow and eyeliner and her swept bangs accentuated some of her features. Demi posed on the red carpet with a confident facial expression and mingled alongside other big celebs like Dua Lipa, Katie Holmes, and even Martha Stewart.

Before Demi made her mark at the Jingle Ball, she made headlines for praising her boyfriend, Jute$, on Instagram. “Swipe left so see how hot my boyfriend is,” she wrote in the caption for photos that showed her looking gorgeous in a black leather outfit. In one of the snapshots, she posed with the hunk, who matched her in a black leather jacket over a black button-down and hat.

Joan Jett with a similar hairstyle as Demi at a previous event. (Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection)

Demi and Jute$, who have reportedly been dating since around summer 2022, also spent Thanksgiving together. She shared a cozy photo of them standing in front of a mirror and admitted how “grateful” she was to spend the holiday with him, in the caption. “Grateful for this guy @jutesmusic,” she wrote.

Back in Aug., a source told us that Demi was “smitten” with Jute$. “Even though things are very new, Demi is totally smitten with Jordan,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She hasn’t been this happy in a long time and she’s grateful because he connects with her on so many levels.”

HollywoodLife

