Second time’s a charm as Stockton gathers for rain-delayed tree lighting celebration

When the weather outside turned frightful, Lathrop kept holiday festivities delightful
When the city of Lathrop was forced to cancel its Christmas parade amidst a winter storm that hit California this past weekend, local leaders were determined not to let a little rain spoil the fun. “While Mother Nature knows how much we need rain, she’s unfortunately rained on our parade,”...
Best Bets: Holiday song and ‘Nutcracker’ across the Bay, free Festival of Light in SF
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Freebie of the week: San Francisco is packed with eye-popping light installations year-round, but never so much as during the...
Register Now For Dec. 17 Holiday Toy Giveaway
The Greater Sacramento Urban League hosts a drive-through holiday toy giveaway 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2331 Alhambra Blvd. in Sacramento. Please complete this form to register. Registration is required to receive gifts for your family. For registration information, call 916-287-9045. Please note that this event will prioritize...
International Space Station captures glimpse of aftermath of Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The International Space Station captured some winter views Tuesday following a weekend storm in Northern California. A video posted on the ISS Above You, Twitter account shows views north of Santa Rosa and Sacramento, pans to Lake Almanor, and snow east of Eagle Lake near the Nevada border. The video also […]
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
15 Free Things to Do in Elk Grove, CA
The unique and enchanting beauty of Elk Grove in California has attracted many tourists worldwide. You'll be amazed by its unmatched natural areas, historic district, quaint restaurants and shops, and many more, which have put the city on the map. For these reasons, Elk Grove became the U.S. fastest-growing city...
Opening of Sacramento County's new tiny home site delayed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County announced a new concept for a site to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, but eight months later and the project is still fenced off and unfinished. It is supposed to be the first of its kind for the county, a new village of...
Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm
Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
Remembering Alexis Gabe: Hundreds attend Oakley vigil as family thanks city, supporters
THEY GATHERED TOGETHER in Oakley Civic Center Plaza around the base of the city’s Christmas tree, its twinkling blue lights contrasting with the tiny flames of hundreds of candles held by friends and strangers who came to say goodbye to Alexis Gabe and show their support for the family and volunteers who spent months trying to bring her home.
The Best Pizza in Sacramento!
Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
Under umbrellas, audiences turn out as Lodi celebrates its 30th Annual Festival of Trees
San Joaquin County Historical Museum hosted the 30th Festival of Trees at Micke Grove Park in Lodi over the weekend. The festival, which is one of the biggest events in the museum’s calendar, has over 70 Christmas trees that are submitted, sponsored and decorated by the members of the community and different community organizations, said Evan Hust, the museum’s director of development.
KCRA Today: Investigation after toddler walks out of daycare, CA Dept. of Finance cybersecurity threat, rain & snow totals
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
California man, son book last-minute Hawaii trip to get bird's eye view of Mauna Loa eruption
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine booking a trip to Hawaii specifically to watch a volcano erupt. That's what a father-son duo from California set out to do while Mauna Loa was still active. The last-minute plan to witness nature at work started when 70-year-old Antelope resident William Clements got a...
Too Short Gets Street Sign and His Own Holiday in Oakland
Too Short is officially getting his flowers from his hometown of Oakland -- he now has a street sign in his honor for his years of community service!!!. The ceremony was a full circle moment … the Bay Area rap legend was honored inside his '84 alma mater Fremont High School, where he was a standout drum player.
Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
Bay Area rap legend Too $hort honored with street renamed after him in Oakland
"Thank you, Oakland," the hip-hop artist wrote.
Target on J Street burglarized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Target on J Street was burglarized early Wednesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Saturday Links: Heavy Storm Hits Bay Area, Making Tahoe Inaccessible
If you haven’t looked outside yet, a powerful storm has descended upon the Bay Area, bringing wind, heavy rains, and flood warnings. Officials are also warning residents to cancel their Tahoe travel plans for the weekend, saying that predicted snowfall will make mountain travel “dangerous to near impossible.” [Chronicle]
