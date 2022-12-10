ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Second time’s a charm as Stockton gathers for rain-delayed tree lighting celebration

By Harika Maddala, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sacramento Observer

Register Now For Dec. 17 Holiday Toy Giveaway

The Greater Sacramento Urban League hosts a drive-through holiday toy giveaway 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2331 Alhambra Blvd. in Sacramento. Please complete this form to register. Registration is required to receive gifts for your family. For registration information, call 916-287-9045. Please note that this event will prioritize...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elk Grove, CA

The unique and enchanting beauty of Elk Grove in California has attracted many tourists worldwide. You'll be amazed by its unmatched natural areas, historic district, quaint restaurants and shops, and many more, which have put the city on the map. For these reasons, Elk Grove became the U.S. fastest-growing city...
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Opening of Sacramento County's new tiny home site delayed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County announced a new concept for a site to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, but eight months later and the project is still fenced off and unfinished. It is supposed to be the first of its kind for the county, a new village of...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Valley Citizen

Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm

Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
MODESTO, CA
mix96sac.com

The Best Pizza in Sacramento!

Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Under umbrellas, audiences turn out as Lodi celebrates its 30th Annual Festival of Trees

San Joaquin County Historical Museum hosted the 30th Festival of Trees at Micke Grove Park in Lodi over the weekend. The festival, which is one of the biggest events in the museum’s calendar, has over 70 Christmas trees that are submitted, sponsored and decorated by the members of the community and different community organizations, said Evan Hust, the museum’s director of development.
LODI, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
TMZ.com

Too Short Gets Street Sign and His Own Holiday in Oakland

Too Short is officially getting his flowers from his hometown of Oakland -- he now has a street sign in his honor for his years of community service!!!. The ceremony was a full circle moment … the Bay Area rap legend was honored inside his '84 alma mater Fremont High School, where he was a standout drum player.
OAKLAND, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
CONCORD, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Heavy Storm Hits Bay Area, Making Tahoe Inaccessible

If you haven’t looked outside yet, a powerful storm has descended upon the Bay Area, bringing wind, heavy rains, and flood warnings. Officials are also warning residents to cancel their Tahoe travel plans for the weekend, saying that predicted snowfall will make mountain travel “dangerous to near impossible.” [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy