Palo Pinto County, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Cisco Police arrests two Eastland County women for felony vehicle burglary

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Eastland County women were arrested Monday, after reports of vehicle burglaries. Cisco Police Department said shortly after investigations began, 31-year-old Kara Odom of Cisco and 27-year-old Samantha McMorris of Rising Star were arrested. The women were booked into the Eastland County Jail on two felony counts of Burglary of Motor […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gun Located at Fort Worth Middle School: No Injuries, No Shots Fired

A handgun was located at William Monning Middle School in Fort Worth on Monday, Police confirmed. Officers received a call shortly after 3 p.m. where units responded to a report of a person with a possible weapon on campus. The call came from a student who reported that the school was on lockdown due to someone having a gun, Fort Worth PD said.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Crash on I-20 involving 4 big rigs and a car leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A multivehicle crash in Palo Pinto County left one person dead and three others injured on Friday, officials said this morning.Texas DPS authorities said that on Dec. 9, 2022 at about 5:15 p.m., troopers responded to a call about a crash on I-20 near the Parker and Palo Pinto County lines involving four big rigs and one passenger vehicle.When they arrived, investigators discovered that before the crash, westbound traffic on I-20 had been moving slowly due to another crash involving a charter bus and a Fedex truck that took place earlier in the day. A 2004 Freightliner 18-wheeler,...
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Eight Tornadoes Confirmed During North Texas Storm

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down in North Texas during the severe storms on December 13. Multiple counties were left damaged just ahead of the holidays. According to NBCDFW, a December storm system swept through the region and caused a great deal of damage...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Homes Destroyed as Tornado-Warned Storm Rips Through Wise County Tuesday Morning

Two homes received heavy storm damage early Tuesday on FM 730 south of Decatur in Wise County. Six people were inside one of the houses when the roof blew off. “As soon as I opened the door I saw a tornado passing by next to me,” said Michael Lopez, a resident of another home who shot cellphone video of the passing storm. It left his home mostly untouched.
WISE COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Severe storms damage homes, businesses in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas — Severe storms rolling through North Texas kept utility crews, contractors and neighbors busy Tuesday across Wise County. Strong winds and heavy rain left damage to several homes, businesses and other properties across Decatur. "It’s like so much stuff was going through my mind,” said Marisol...
WISE COUNTY, TX

