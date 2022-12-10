Read full article on original website
Tarrant Co. grand jury declines to indict Fort Worth police officer accused of 2021 'family violence' case
FORT WORTH, Texas — A grand jury in Tarrant County has declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer who was accused of a family violence case from 2021, according to a release from the officer's attorney. The release stated that Nickolas Honea, a 17-year veteran of the department,...
KHOU
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
Cisco Police arrests two Eastland County women for felony vehicle burglary
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Eastland County women were arrested Monday, after reports of vehicle burglaries. Cisco Police Department said shortly after investigations began, 31-year-old Kara Odom of Cisco and 27-year-old Samantha McMorris of Rising Star were arrested. The women were booked into the Eastland County Jail on two felony counts of Burglary of Motor […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gun Located at Fort Worth Middle School: No Injuries, No Shots Fired
A handgun was located at William Monning Middle School in Fort Worth on Monday, Police confirmed. Officers received a call shortly after 3 p.m. where units responded to a report of a person with a possible weapon on campus. The call came from a student who reported that the school was on lockdown due to someone having a gun, Fort Worth PD said.
fox4news.com
fox4news.com
Severe weather: 14 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, with more being investigated
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 14 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, and one or two more may have occurred on Tuesday. The National Weather Service looked at things like...
Crash on I-20 involving 4 big rigs and a car leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A multivehicle crash in Palo Pinto County left one person dead and three others injured on Friday, officials said this morning.Texas DPS authorities said that on Dec. 9, 2022 at about 5:15 p.m., troopers responded to a call about a crash on I-20 near the Parker and Palo Pinto County lines involving four big rigs and one passenger vehicle.When they arrived, investigators discovered that before the crash, westbound traffic on I-20 had been moving slowly due to another crash involving a charter bus and a Fedex truck that took place earlier in the day. A 2004 Freightliner 18-wheeler,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
fox4news.com
WFAA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Authorities seek death penalty for suspect in Athena Strand's murder
The Wise County sheriff is recommending that prosecutors seek the death penalty for the FedEx driver accused of kidnapping and strangling a 7-year-old girl before dumping her body in the Trinity River. Driving the news: The sheriff's office plans to turn over the criminal case to the district attorney's office...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Investigating After Casket Left Outside Fort Worth Mayor's Home
A casket bearing the name of Atatiana Jefferson and other people shot by Fort Worth Police appeared outside the home of Fort Worth’s mayor over the weekend. Officers were called to Mayor Mattie Parker's home at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Photos posted on social media show a gray coffin...
‘I knew we were fixing to get it bad’: Eastland couple describes surviving storm that left home destroyed
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- It was just before six in the morning when Toni and Truitt Hart got warning that a tornado might be headed toward their home just southeast of Lake Leon. In a matter of seconds, that warning proved true. “I was standing up by my bed to find my shoes and stuff, and […]
fox4news.com
