PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A multivehicle crash in Palo Pinto County left one person dead and three others injured on Friday, officials said this morning.Texas DPS authorities said that on Dec. 9, 2022 at about 5:15 p.m., troopers responded to a call about a crash on I-20 near the Parker and Palo Pinto County lines involving four big rigs and one passenger vehicle.When they arrived, investigators discovered that before the crash, westbound traffic on I-20 had been moving slowly due to another crash involving a charter bus and a Fedex truck that took place earlier in the day. A 2004 Freightliner 18-wheeler,...

PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO