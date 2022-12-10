ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Shaheen Hosts Panel Discussion with ACA Navigators Encouraging Granite Staters to Enroll in Health Insurance

U.S. Senator (D-NH) hosted a panel discussion with Affordable Care Act (ACA) Navigators to share information with nonprofit leaders around Open Enrollment. Shaheen encouraged the organizations to utilize navigators to help Granite Staters enroll in health care. She discussed her successful push to reduce ACA premiums with service organizations that serve vulnerable populations. The four ACA navigators in.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

New York StateWide Senior Action Council (www.nysenior.org) Announces It's Medicare Fraud of the Month for December: Ending Medical Debt for Seniors

ALBANY, N.Y. , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York StateWide Senior Action Council. (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in. today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for December; Ending Medical Debt for Seniors. The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component...
InsuranceNewsNet

AmeriHealth Caritas Contracts with Baptist Health South Florida to Serve AmeriHealth Caritas NextSM Health Insurance Marketplace® Members in Florida

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that. AmeriHealth Caritas Next Health Insurance Marketplace. members will have access to Baptist Health South Florida’s 12 hospitals, more than 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities, and physician...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

healthcare Californians able to enroll in more affordable health insurance

Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) SACRAMENTO >> A new federal rule took effect on Monday, opening the door for nearly 400,000 people to enroll in a more-affordable health plan through Covered California. The change means families who have been ineligible for financial help because one member is insured through an employer may now be eligible for subsidies to lower the cost of their premiums if they enroll in a health plan offered through Covered California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Dispelling health insurance's biggest myths

Cutler Bay News (Cutler Ridge, FL) Health insurance is complicated. Not many people will disagree with that. And since it's the time of year when individuals and families can enroll in a health insurance plan for 2023, it's a perfect time to correct a few common myths about health insurance so you can make an informed decision about buying a health plan for you and your family.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Reps. Cammack, Soto Lead Bipartisan Letter To House & Senate Appropriators Requesting Relief For Specialty Crop Insurance Providers

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) congressional delegation in sending a bipartisan letter to. appropriators, urging them to provide relief for specialty crop insurance providers who are facing steep Administrative and Operating (A&O) costs. In 2011, a cap on the administrative and operating (A&O) expense reimbursement was established to ensure that,...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Opinion: Florida homeowners, not insurers, the real insurance victims

We, South Florida homeowners, carry high deductibles and pay astronomical rates for property insurance — the highest in the country, three times the national average. We, the overcharged, invest thousands of our hard-earned dollars in storm-proof windows and doors, shutters, plus whatever else comes on the market promising to make our homes and businesses safer.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Colo. Division of Insurance Asks Insurers to Extend ALE Coverage Beyond 12 Months for Marshall Fire Survivors

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies. , issued an open letter to the homeowners' insurance companies with policyholders in the Marshall Fire area. The letter requests that insurers extend additional living expenses (ALE) coverage in homeowners' policies if the policy had a minimum of 12 months of coverage. These are the expenses people have when they can't live in their home due to a catastrophic event like a fire, but still need a place to live and the other necessities of life.
COLORADO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Property insurance legislative special session opens with hundreds of millions of dollars in relief at stake; will trial lawyers take on the chin?

Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Insurers and the larger business community would get virtually everything they want under legislation proposed for the Legislature's special session on that topic. Trial attorneys would likely take it on the chin, as lawmakers convene Monday in the Florida Capitol. That includes repeal of...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Protect Victims of Hate Crimes from Being Mistreated by Insurance Companies

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) today signed legislation (S.7658-B/A.8869-B) that protects victims of hate crimes from being mistreated by insurance companies. The new law prohibits insurers from canceling insurance, raising premiums, refusing to issue a policy or refusing to renew a policy solely on the basis that one or more claims have been made for a loss that is a result of a hate crime. This new law will apply to individuals, religious organizations, or nonprofits organized and operated for religious, charitable or educational purposes.
InsuranceNewsNet

DNC: DeSantis's First Order of Business? Lining the Pockets of Big Insurance Companies

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) is getting right to work after the midterm elections, calling a special legislative session to reward the big insurance companies that supported his campaign. As Floridians struggle with some of the highest housing and insurance costs in the country, DeSantis is again working to bail out insurance companies while raising rates on homeowners.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Just say no to flawed, secretive insurance plan | Editorial [Orlando Sentinel]

The more we learn about the property-insurance legislation that Florida’s lawmakers are considering during the special session that started Monday, the more we’re convinced: There’s nothing special about the proposals under consideration — and no good reason to pass them. The lawmakers who negotiated the terms of these bills have said as much, without saying a word.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Lindberg Claims Buyer for Carolina Insurance Companies, But Liquidation Has Begun

North Carolina insurance executive and reported billionaire Greg Lindberg, now awaiting a second trial on bribery charges, says he has a buyer for his troubled insurance companies. "It will be reviewed to determine if it meets the requirements of North Carolina law and is in the best interests of policyholders," said DOI Communications Director Jason Tyson.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

