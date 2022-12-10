ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connor Lew, 4-star OL out of Georgia, flips commitment from Miami to SEC program

Connor Lew, an interior offensive lineman out of Acworth, Georgia (Kennesaw Mountain), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Lew, who is rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, committed to Auburn on Tuesday, after he flipped from Miami. Lew is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, and ranked the No. 40 interior lineman in the Class of 2023, and the No. 50 prospect in the state of Georgia.
Georgia high school football championship ends in controversy over disputable touchdown call

A Georgia high school football championship game was mired in controversy on Saturday as it appeared that officials erred when they ruled a play at the goal line a touchdown. The game in question was between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove High Schools in the Georgia Class 3A championship. Sandy Creek was down 17-14 in the fourth quarter with 59 seconds remaining in the game.
Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline

There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late Congressman John Lewis with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson. Heading into last week’s runoff, Warnock’s final campaign events of […] The post Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
