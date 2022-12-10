Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Former 4-Star Georgia Commit in the Transfer Portal
Smoke Bouie, one of Texas A&M's biggest recruiting wins over Georgia, is in the Transfer Portal after just one season in College Station.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Connor Lew, 4-star OL out of Georgia, flips commitment from Miami to SEC program
Connor Lew, an interior offensive lineman out of Acworth, Georgia (Kennesaw Mountain), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Lew, who is rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, committed to Auburn on Tuesday, after he flipped from Miami. Lew is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, and ranked the No. 40 interior lineman in the Class of 2023, and the No. 50 prospect in the state of Georgia.
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
As Georgia prepares for Ohio State, rivals and future opponents are heavily involved in the Transfer Portal.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart updates status of Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon ahead of Peach Bowl
Kirby Smart is ready for the Peach Bowl as Georgia prepares to take on Ohio State on New Year’s Eve. Smart said at a press conference on Wednesday that he’s “happy and fired up to play in what I’ve always thought was one of the best bowls in the country. Atlanta is home to so much of college football.”
Whataburger Has Come To Atlanta & The Crazy Line Is Making Life Harder For Locals
Texas' famous fast-food chain Whataburger just opened its first location in the Metro Atlanta area in Georgia and is already making waves. The Kennesaw spot opened its doors on November 28, and massive crowds have shown up to determine if the burger chain is worth the hype. Videos from locals...
GHSA to consider replay and return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
After a controversial call during the football championship weekend, the Georgia High School Association is reportedly considering looking into the use of instant replay for championship games.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high school football championship ends in controversy over disputable touchdown call
A Georgia high school football championship game was mired in controversy on Saturday as it appeared that officials erred when they ruled a play at the goal line a touchdown. The game in question was between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove High Schools in the Georgia Class 3A championship. Sandy Creek was down 17-14 in the fourth quarter with 59 seconds remaining in the game.
A Georgia high school football championship game goes viral for all the wrong reasons
The 3A GHSA State Championship Game between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove had a viral moment with a blown TD call. This moment may lead to the implementation of instant replay in state championships games going forward.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Customers describe ‘nightmare’ problems after Carvana purchase
ATLANTA — Carvana markets itself as an easy way to buy a car. But some customers said they ended up instead with major headaches. Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray learned Carvana faces multiple class-action lawsuits. Metro customers told Gray buying a car was easy but getting vehicle titles from the company left some in a legal and financial mess.
Bishop T.D. Jakes reveals plans for land he bought near Tyler Perry Studios
Bishop T.D. Jakes has big plans. The celebrity pastor, author and daytime television host revealed his latest plans for real estate development in Atlanta at the 2022 Hope Global Forums. He’s bought land near Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, on what was formerly U.S. Army Military Base Fort...
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline
There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 14, 2022): 3 Things To Watch, Odds and Prediction
The Orlando Magic close their five-game homestand with a game against the injury-plagued Atlanta Hawks as they look to build a four-game win streak. Orlando Magic (8-20) vs. Atlanta Hawks (14-14) Time/TV: 7 p.m./Bally Sports Florida. Line: Hawks by 2.5. Tickets: $11-$348 on StubHub. Season Series: Hawks 108, Magic 98...
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late Congressman John Lewis with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson. Heading into last week’s runoff, Warnock’s final campaign events of […] The post Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion
Five men were arrested Tuesday around the metro Atlanta area after a months-long investigation connected them to a violent home invasion and shooting at a home in New Jersey, authorities said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Amazon will close Kennesaw facility in 2023
Amazon is closing its Kennesaw facility. That's on Jiles Road, just a couple of miles from Kennesaw State University.
