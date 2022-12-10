Bill’s Food Center will close its doors for the last time on Sunday, Jan. 29 before reopening under new ownership, the Faust family wrote in a letter to the community. The Fausts have owned Bill’s Food Center since 1978. They noted that since they’ve started their journey in Oregon, they’ve been able to donate over $560,000 to local churches, charities and other organizations through their Supports Oregon program in addition to providing grocery store services.

OREGON, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO