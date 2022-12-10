ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

oregonobserver.com

Property appraisal moves forward for Main Street lot

Oregon’s Village Board accepted a $1,250 bid from ValCore Appraisal to complete a property appraisal for the 249 and 267 N. Main St. lots–which have been a topic of contention throughout the community for several months–at their Monday, Dec. 5 meeting. An appraisal is the first step...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Bill’s Food Center to close its doors after four decades

Bill’s Food Center will close its doors for the last time on Sunday, Jan. 29 before reopening under new ownership, the Faust family wrote in a letter to the community. The Fausts have owned Bill’s Food Center since 1978. They noted that since they’ve started their journey in Oregon, they’ve been able to donate over $560,000 to local churches, charities and other organizations through their Supports Oregon program in addition to providing grocery store services.
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

June Linda Preston Olson

June Linda Preston Olson, age 79, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. She was born on June 16, 1943, in Racine, Wisconsin, the daughter of Walter Earl Preston and O’Linda Josephine Ottum Preston. June married Richard Alvin Olson on July 1, 1961, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. She...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Boys swimming: Oregon finishes fifth at Fort Atkinson Invitational

Despite the fact that several Oregon boys swimming team members are battling illness, the Panthers had six events finish in the top-six of the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10. Oregon scored 182 points and finished fifth out of 12 teams at the invitational at Fort Atkinson High School....
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Boys basketball: Evan Miles’ triple-double lifts Oregon over Monona Grove

Senior guard Evan Miles’ triple-double lifted the Oregon boys basketball team to a 78-61 Badger Conference win over Monona Grove on Friday, Dec. 9, at Monona Grove High School. Freshman forward Brayden Hermsdorf netted a game and career-high 22 points during Oregon’s 72-56 nonconference win over Dodgeville on Tuesday,...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Girls basketball: Oregon overwhelms Monroe, Milton in Badger Conference bouts

Junior guard Sam Schmitt remains the linchpin of the Oregon girls basketball team’s press defense. That press was on full display as Oregon rolled by Monroe 77-29 in a Badger Conference game on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Monroe High School. The Panthers used their pressure defense to cruise past Milton 75-29 in a conference contest on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Girls hockey: Stoughton Icebergs fall to Fox Cities Stars

The Stoughton Icebergs girls hockey co-op loss a nonconference game to the Fox Cities Stars 5-0 on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Tri County Ice Arena in Neenah. Fox Cities scored in all three periods with a pair of goals in both the first and second periods. The Stars added their fifth and final score in the third.
STOUGHTON, WI

