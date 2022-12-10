Letter to the Editor: Will new legislators have the courage to tackle health care? disaster?

Read full article on original website
Editorial: Legacy of CHIP is more than medical
Pennsylvania's Child Health Insurance Program is now 30 years old. Since 1992, it has been a pathway to healthy lives for children in the Keystone State and a guardrail protecting families. It was a model for the national CHIP program that did the same for kids and parents in other states.
New York StateWide Senior Action Council (www.nysenior.org) Announces It's Medicare Fraud of the Month for December: Ending Medical Debt for Seniors
ALBANY, N.Y. , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York StateWide Senior Action Council. (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in. today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for December; Ending Medical Debt for Seniors. The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component...
Shaheen Hosts Panel Discussion with ACA Navigators Encouraging Granite Staters to Enroll in Health Insurance
U.S. Senator (D-NH) hosted a panel discussion with Affordable Care Act (ACA) Navigators to share information with nonprofit leaders around Open Enrollment. Shaheen encouraged the organizations to utilize navigators to help Granite Staters enroll in health care. She discussed her successful push to reduce ACA premiums with service organizations that serve vulnerable populations. The four ACA navigators in.
Local lawmaker lauds Children's Health Insurance Program
WEST CHESTER — This month marks 30 years of the Children's Health Insurance Program. , a landmark program that has helped generations of children obtain free or reduced-cost health insurance. Signed into law in. December 1992. , the. Children's Health Insurance Program. (CHIP) provides insurance coverage to children whose...
healthcare Californians able to enroll in more affordable health insurance
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) SACRAMENTO >> A new federal rule took effect on Monday, opening the door for nearly 400,000 people to enroll in a more-affordable health plan through Covered California. The change means families who have been ineligible for financial help because one member is insured through an employer may now be eligible for subsidies to lower the cost of their premiums if they enroll in a health plan offered through Covered California.
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Protect Victims of Hate Crimes from Being Mistreated by Insurance Companies
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) today signed legislation (S.7658-B/A.8869-B) that protects victims of hate crimes from being mistreated by insurance companies. The new law prohibits insurers from canceling insurance, raising premiums, refusing to issue a policy or refusing to renew a policy solely on the basis that one or more claims have been made for a loss that is a result of a hate crime. This new law will apply to individuals, religious organizations, or nonprofits organized and operated for religious, charitable or educational purposes.
New Jersey Health Insurance Fund (“hi” fund) Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Is proud to celebrate 30 years of commitment and service to public entities across. The “hi” fund, which started with four individual funds in 1992, has grown to include nine regional health insurance funds (HIFs) that serve 267 public entities, including municipalities, municipal utility authorities, school districts and fire districts.
Florida lawmakers prepare for special session to address property insurance crisis
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida legislators have a crisis to tackle this week as they convene for a special session in an attempt to fix the state's homeowners insurance problems. "If most of these things get done," said. , CIC, CPRM. "This will...
Just say no to flawed, secretive insurance plan | Editorial [Orlando Sentinel]
The more we learn about the property-insurance legislation that Florida’s lawmakers are considering during the special session that started Monday, the more we’re convinced: There’s nothing special about the proposals under consideration — and no good reason to pass them. The lawmakers who negotiated the terms of these bills have said as much, without saying a word.
Dispelling health insurance's biggest myths
Cutler Bay News (Cutler Ridge, FL) Health insurance is complicated. Not many people will disagree with that. And since it's the time of year when individuals and families can enroll in a health insurance plan for 2023, it's a perfect time to correct a few common myths about health insurance so you can make an informed decision about buying a health plan for you and your family.
Colo. Division of Insurance Asks Insurers to Extend ALE Coverage Beyond 12 Months for Marshall Fire Survivors
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies. , issued an open letter to the homeowners' insurance companies with policyholders in the Marshall Fire area. The letter requests that insurers extend additional living expenses (ALE) coverage in homeowners' policies if the policy had a minimum of 12 months of coverage. These are the expenses people have when they can't live in their home due to a catastrophic event like a fire, but still need a place to live and the other necessities of life.
Homeowners insurance may become unaffordable
Daily Star, The (Hammond, LA) Just when you thought the insurance crisis along the Gulf Coast , particularly in. to try and really muck up the problems faced by property owners who are trying to protect the value of their homes. If some members of. Congress. have their way, look...
Opinion: Florida homeowners, not insurers, the real insurance victims
We, South Florida homeowners, carry high deductibles and pay astronomical rates for property insurance — the highest in the country, three times the national average. We, the overcharged, invest thousands of our hard-earned dollars in storm-proof windows and doors, shutters, plus whatever else comes on the market promising to make our homes and businesses safer.
Property insurance legislative special session opens with hundreds of millions of dollars in relief at stake; will trial lawyers take on the chin?
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Insurers and the larger business community would get virtually everything they want under legislation proposed for the Legislature's special session on that topic. Trial attorneys would likely take it on the chin, as lawmakers convene Monday in the Florida Capitol. That includes repeal of...
same-sex marriage ‘Country has caught up with California’
Daily Democrat (Woodland, CA) SACRAMENTO >> More than 18 years after defied federal law by issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples as. is on the cusp of signing legislation that ensures gay marriages are recognized by the federal government and in every state in the nation. When he signs the...
Special session goal: Prop up failing property insurers, not strapped homeowners [Orlando Sentinel]
— On the same day the Florida Legislature opened its special session to fix the property insurance industry,. announced it had filed for bankruptcy. and planned to dump 56,000 policyholders. The news came on the heels of last week’s announcement by United Property and Casualty that it would be the...
PCF Insurance Services Acquires TCU Insurance Agency
LEHI, Utah , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired. , an independent insurance agency and a subsidiary of. Teachers Credit Union. (TCU) offering. Michigan. and. Indiana. residents insurance solutions for home, rentals, auto, motorcycle, senior health care, business...
Oscar Health, Inc. to Limit Additional Growth in Florida in Light of Strong Open Enrollment
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that based on strong Open Enrollment performance to date, it will temporarily stop accepting new members in the state of. Florida. , beginning. December 13. at. 12:00...
DNC: DeSantis's First Order of Business? Lining the Pockets of Big Insurance Companies
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) is getting right to work after the midterm elections, calling a special legislative session to reward the big insurance companies that supported his campaign. As Floridians struggle with some of the highest housing and insurance costs in the country, DeSantis is again working to bail out insurance companies while raising rates on homeowners.
Florida legislators work on property insurance but warn there aren't quick, easy fixes [Miami Herald]
Could Floridians see lower property insurance rates?. insurance regulator, who gave a tepid endorsement on Monday to Republican lawmakers' latest plan to address. insurance crisis, the fourth in as many years. "I think that this will go a long way into mitigating the rate increases," Insurance Commissioner. told a. Senate.
