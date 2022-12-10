Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!Portland, OR
kptv.com
Armed robbery suspects’ images released, Portland police ask for help identifying couple
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police said that on Oct. 7, officers were called to the parking lot of Shun Chang Lounge near Southeast Powell and Southeast 92nd Avenue. Two suspects - a man and a woman - robbed several people at gunpoint and shot them, according to police. All victims survived.
3 dead, 1 injured in SE Portland murder-suicide, police say
Three men are dead and a woman is injured after an apparent murder-suicide in Portland's Centennial neighborhood Sunday night, authorities said.
KXL
Manhunt Underway for Man Suspected of Killing Kathryn Mulbach
Police are searching across the country for a man suspecting of killing a young woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park. Jennifer Keller is grieving her sister, 27 year old Kathryn Mulbach, telling our news partner KGW, “She loved her children so much. She was funny.”. Mulbach’s body...
kptv.com
Fire at vacant NE Portland Elks Lodge under investigation
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating after a fire was extinguished Tuesday in a former NE Portland Elks Lodge. The building has been vacant for seven years, Portland F&R said. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of NE 100th and Glisan Street at 2:15 p.m....
KATU.com
Newport man arrested and charged with reckless burning after park gazebo catches fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 5:21 p.m. on Monday, December 12, the Newport Police Department was dispatched to the Don Davis Memorial Park on the report of someone setting the gazebo on fire. Newberg Police and Newport Fire responded and found a fire inside the enclosed gazebo. Officials say the flames were about eight feet high. Newport Fire was able to put out the fire quickly. Newport Police began interviewing witnesses.
Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help
Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
KATU.com
Washington man stabs several people with a hunting knife in unprovoked casino attack
LA CENTER, Wash. — A man has been arrested after stabbing multiple people at a casino. On Monday at approximately 11:45 p.m. law enforcement from several different departments responded to a report of a stabbing attack on multiple people at the New Phoenix and Last Frontier Casino in La Center, WA.
‘The Pain Is Immense’: Oregon Man Accused of ‘Brutally’ Murdering Girlfriend and Discarding Her Body in Nature Park
Law enforcement authorities in Oregon have identified a 43-year-old man as the suspect in the slaying of his 27-year-old girlfriend, whose body was discovered in a nature park last week. A nationwide warrant was issued for Jose Antonio Caraballo, who is wanted on the charge of second-degree murder (domestic violence)...
Officials: Man stabs 4 during poker game at Washington casino
A man was arrested after authorities say he stabbed four people in a "random, unprovoked attack" at the Last Frontier Casino in La Center.
Motorcyclist dies in SE Portland in hit-run crash
A motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, police said.
‘Unprovoked’ stabbing at Clark County casino leaves 4 injured; assailant speeds away from scene, sheriff’s office says
A 41-year-old Vancouver man stabbed four people at a Washington casino late Monday night and then led law enforcement on a high-speed car chase, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Several people inside the New Phoenix and Last Frontier Casinos in La Center called 911 shortly before midnight to...
Police search for driver in hit-and-run on SE Division Street
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle rider in Southeast Portland on Monday. Officers responded around 4:51 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcyclist near Southeast Division Street and east of Southeast 154th Avenue. Police found the motorcyclist deceased when they arrived...
KATU.com
Wash. Co. Sheriff looking for person who used pepper spray inside local grocery store
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who used pepper spray inside the Safeway store located at 13485 NW Cornell Road. Officials say the pepper spray caused discomfort to multiple shoppers. If you can identify the person in the photo, you are...
KATU.com
Court Docs: Suspect takes purse at knifepoint; spits on officer, charged with bias crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 42-year-old man is in custody after police say he robbed a woman at knifepoint Monday afternoon. Court documents say Ryan Andrew Merritt robbed a woman in the parking lot of the Federal Social Security Building in the 17900 block of SE Division Street in Gresham.
Multiple people shot in SE Portland, shooter at large
Multiple people were shot in Southeast Portland early Sunday night in an incident that brought dozens of police and 5 ambulances to the scene.
Couple found shot dead in Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood were ‘joined at the hip,’ neighbor says
Flowers lined the doorstep of the home on Northeast Alameda Street Sunday where an elderly couple was found shot to death just one day earlier. Peter L. Reader Jr., 83, and Barbara Reader, 82, had lived in the home for almost 40 years, neighbors said. Officers responded to reports of...
KATU.com
Puplandia Dog Rescue's trailer was stolen early Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Puplandia Dog Rescue says their emergency food bank trailer was stolen over the weekend. Officials with the non-profit say the trailer was taken early Sunday morning from the parking lot of Vista Pet Hospital near Southwest Canyon and 89th. There was about $2,000 dollars worth of...
KATU.com
Dennis Nalley still missing from Vancouver, family says he could be in a medical emergency
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are still looking for Dennis Nalley and Nalley’s family fears he may be in a medical emergency. Nalley was last seen in the area of Northeast 138th and Northeast 44th Street, and he uses a walker to get around. He is dressed as he is in the photo above, wearing Black Adidas pants with white stripes, and a dark colored zip up jacket.
KATU.com
Salmon Creek mother critically injured in murder-suicide expected to survive
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman is expected to survive, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said, after she and her infant son were shot by the child’s father in a murder-suicide situation in Salmon Creek area last Wednesday. The 42-year-old father was pronounced dead at the scene, and the...
kptv.com
Portland musician on long road to recovery after hit-and-run
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A North Portland woman is on what will likely be a long road to recovery after being hurt in a hit-and-run. Natalie Lucio was the woman behind the wheel when that driver slammed into her, and says, “you don’t expect a drunk driver to hit you at 7:16 in the morning.”
