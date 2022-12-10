Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Men team up to provide Christmas gifts to needy children
Without the generosity of others, many children in Magnolia will go without a Christmas present this year. That’s why Marcos Torres and Cesar Santiago, who is the owner of Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant, have teamed up to hold a toy drive from now until December 22 at Santiago’s at 1010 N. Jackson Street in Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia School Board recognizes achievements of Maggie McDonald
Maggie McDonald, a senior at Magnolia High School, was recognized at Monday’s Magnolia School Board meeting for her outstanding achievements in the FFA organization and her contributions to animal science. She has been a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization since the seventh grade. This year,...
magnoliareporter.com
Windgate Foundation grants of $653,774 will boost SAU's Art and Design Department
The Southern Arkansas University Foundation has received grants totaling $653,774 from the Windgate Foundation. An endowment gift of $500,000 will provide resources to support the growth and innovation within the Department of Art and Design by providing annual resources for tools and technology to elevate instruction. In addition, a bridge...
magnoliareporter.com
Educators tell Magnolia School Board about meeting students' learning needs
Magnolia School Board members learned Monday about methods used to test and track student learning needs at East Side and Central elementary schools. Jill Rader, Jenny Venable, Emily Barker and Carol Camp spoke to the board about methods such as “Walk to Intervention” at East Side. In this program, students are grouped by need and placed in small group settings to receive specific instruction.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up by 1 in Columbia, 4 in Ouachita, 8 in Union
Active COVID-19 cases were up in four of five South Arkansas counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,474. Total Active Cases: 28. Up one since Monday. Total Recovered Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana Tech announces Fall 2022 honor roll lists
Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its 2022 Fall Quarter President’s and Dean’s honor lists. Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia native looks forward to life after law school
When future lawyer Johanna Baker Wade was an undergraduate student at Henderson State University, she recalls two events that shaped her life. First, this is where she met her husband, a student at Ouachita Baptist University at the time. “I was a Reddie, and he was an OBU Tiger,” she...
magnoliareporter.com
Search continues for Billy Robertson, missing since August
Family members continue to search for a Springhill, LA man who was last seen August 27. A missing person report for Billy Robertson, 33, was filed September 22, with Springhill police. He was last seen at the home of his mother, Rebecca Matlock, and had a short beard at the time.
magnoliareporter.com
Fannie Bee Ogle
Fannie Bee Ogle, 88, of Rogers, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Rogers. She was born February 19, 1934 in Gurdon to James Hardy and Dovie (Davis) Hughes. Bee was a member of Taylor First Baptist Church for 35 years and taught junior high Sunday School....
magnoliareporter.com
Tuesday tornadoes kill two, injure 16 in Northwest Louisiana
Tornadoes killed a mother and child, and injured 16 people on Tuesday night as a storm system swept through the Ark-La-Tex. Yoshiko A. Smith, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8, died when their home was destroyed in the Four Forks community southwest of Shreveport. The National Weather Service in...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bear hunt within two of season limit
Seven more bears were claimed in South Arkansas on Sunday, placing Bear Zone 4 within two bruins of the 25-bear limit only two days into the week-long hunting season. Sixteen bears were taken on the first day of the hunt, which is scheduled to run through Friday or a 25-bear limit, whichever comes first.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County criminal docket will be heard Thursday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday, December 15, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases in region down slightly
Active COVID-19 cases edged downward in South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,472. Total Active Cases: 27. Down one since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,341. Total Deaths:...
magnoliareporter.com
Bennie Joe Baucum Jr.
Bennie Joe Baucum Jr., 70, of Emerson passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home. Bennie was born May 2, 1952 and a number one Dad to Michael and Jeanie Marie. He spent countless hours being present in their lives. They were his world. He loved diving with his son Michael and fishing the Louisiana marshes and swamps with his cousin-brother Dennis Berthelot. He grew up in magical times where cousins were not just cousins. They were best friends. Bennie spoke often of spending summers growing up in South Louisiana.
magnoliareporter.com
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Smith Street homicide case
An arrest has been made in the Saturday, November 12 shooting death of Demontray Hall, 32. Hall, of Shreveport, was found shot to death shortly before midnight in a yard in the 600 block of Smith Street in Magnolia. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that investigators came...
magnoliareporter.com
Man's remains found inside burned Waldo mobile home
The body of a man was found Sunday morning inside a burned mobile home in Waldo. Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe said the house apparently burned on Thursday night. A neighbor noticed the destroyed house on Friday, but the fire wasn’t reported to authorities until Sunday morning. Loe said...
magnoliareporter.com
Rose faces capital murder charge in Smith Street shooting
Rico Jermaine Rose had his initial court appearance Wednesday morning in Columbia Court Circuit Court and was formally charged with capital murder. Rose, 32, was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals at a residence on Union Street in Magnolia and was initially held at the Union County Jail. For Tuesday’s appearance,...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia issues building permits for three more solar panel installations
The City of Magnolia issued $162,465.13 worth of building permits in November, according to City Inspector David Nelson. Three solar panel installations made up more than half the value. Permits issued in November raised the year-to-date value of construction in Magnolia to $8,983,5111.92. The city issued $4,276,960 worth of permits...
magnoliareporter.com
Robert Ralph O’Dell
Robert Ralph O’Dell, 88, of Magnolia passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at Lake Hamilton Health and Rehabilitation in Hot Springs. Robert was born November 25, 1934 in Waldo. He was a quality control inspector for Koppers/Unit Structures and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He was a lover of all sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and Arkansas Razorbacks. He enjoyed fishing.
Comments / 0