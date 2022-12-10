ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

WNYT

Children with disabilities get visit from Santa, Albany PAL

ALBANY — Children were gathered for the big visit, as members of the Albany Police Athletic League and Santa Claus came to the Center for Disability Services in Albany, bringing gifts. This is a 30-year tradition, with a recent two-year lapse. “You know the smiles on these children’s faces,...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Grandparents of Missing Schenectady Teen Change Mind About the GoFundMe

Last week, the grandparents of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey openly denounced a GoFundMe set up by her mom, Jaclyn. That's changed, and here's why. The search for missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey has entered its third week and despite police efforts to locate her - or even clues into her disappearance - most of us here in the Capital Region have more questions than answers.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Friends remember a popular Albany school district employee

ALBANY — Friends and co-workers remember Dave Simon as always being there for the kids, whether as a coach, an umpire, or working in the schools. Simon was a lot of things to a lot of people, but he played an especially important role in the lives of many children.
ALBANY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Kingston Superintendent apologizes for short-notice closing due to sick bus drivers

Kingston Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul J. Padalino apologized in an email Monday morning for a later-than-usual announcement that the school district would be closed that day. While the 2-hour delay announced shortly after 5AM was not entirely surprising given the snowy road conditions, a subsequent closing announcement at approximately 7:48am was issued later than it typically is. As it turns out, the closing was not related to the weather, but rather the recent surge in flu cases which appeared to have taken too many bus drivers out of service to provide transportation to school Monday.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Kingston hospital opens

KINGSTON – The newly reimagined Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston is seeing patients effective on Wednesday. The facility on Mary’s Avenue, with a new two-story, 79,000 square foot addition, also includes a 25,000 SF emergency care center, modern family birthing center and critical care area, advanced service cardiac catheterization laboratory, and 48,000 SF of refurbished space within the hospital footprint.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Disastrous Accident Claims Life of Catskill Snow Plow Truck Driver

A tragic accident claimed the life of a snow plow driver during a recent snowstorm. We've said it numerous times, driving a snow plow truck in the Hudson Valley is an extremely dangerous job!! Every year we hear about serious accidents that happen while drivers are moving snow during a snowstorm, unfortunately, that danger has claimed the life of a Catskill man.
CATSKILL, NY
WNYT

Cobleskill students “shop with a cop”

COBLESKILL — In an annual holiday tradition, deputies and officers partner with children to “shop with a cop” at Walmart. “Things went awesome,” said Cobleskill Police Officer Justin Richards. “He got a lot of toys, got a lot of gifts for his family. It was nice.”
COBLESKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Coming to Hudson Valley Campus

Some lucky Hudson Valley college students will soon have a swanky hotel, restaurant and bar right on campus. The Crossroads Inn is expected to open in 2024 and will include 50 guest rooms, a fitness facility, a farm-to-table restaurant and a bar for late-night entertainment. Olympia Hotel Management announced on Tuesday that it has been selected to develop the unique project.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WNYT

Albany welcomes new ‘hot chicken’ chain to Capital Region

The Capital Region is welcoming a new fast-food chain. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its doors in Albany this Friday. You’ll find the new location at 1206 Western Avenue. The chicken joint started as a stand in an East Hollywood parking lot and has now grown to more than 70 locations across the country.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Code blue extreme called

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society is calling a code blue alert for Tuesday night. Code blue is called when the temperature is expected to be less than 32 degrees, including wind chill. Homeless residents of Albany can go to Capital City Rescue Mission, the Lutheran Church or the IPH...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Search scaled back for missing Schenectady teen

Samantha Humphrey, 14, from Schenectady is still missing. As the days go on, the search is scaling back. NewsChannel 13 checked on the search Monday. We learned one volunteer boat was out on the Mohawk River. There’s been no sign of Samantha since November 25, after meeting with her ex-boyfriend...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Downtown Troy gets $10 million in state funding

Gov. Kathy Hochul released renderings on Wednesday, talking about how $10 million in state funding will transform downtown Troy. The money will fund 11 projects in the Collar City. The governor says it will enhance the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, improve walkability, provide better housing opportunities and expand...
TROY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?

It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Sneak Peak at The Hudson Valley’s Newest Seafood Spot

Whenever a new restaurant opens, it's exciting news for the Hudson Valley. There is such a wide variety of different food options within each county. In March 2022, a new seafood restaurant opened in Middletown, NY. Hook and Reel quickly drew in customers. Also in Middletown, NY, a new businesses...
MIDDLETOWN, NY

