ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

No Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Tonight Gives Indiana Pacers An Easier Road Ahead Of Facing Miami Heat Monday

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 4 days ago

It's not that the Indiana Pacers will have an off day when they face the Brooklyn Nets tonight.

But they will have a much easier time with the Brooklyn Nets without eight players, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. All are listed as out for injury management. In other words, they are resting. To be fair, the Nets are on the second night of a back-to-back. Irving and Durant each had 30-point games Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nets will field a makeshift roster against the Pacers. How does this affect the Miami Heat? The Pacers and Heat meet Monday in Indianapolis.

If the Pacers win big, as expected, they could have a little extra rest entering their game against the Heat. The same could hold true for the Heat, who are playing the lowly San Antonio Spurs (7-18) Sunday night in Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Kkma_0jeLafJO00

The Nets sitting so many players will almost certainly raise the eyebrows of fans around the NBA. The league has often been criticized for teams using games to rest players when fans pay good money to watch their favorite stars.

The Nets situation is reminiscent of when Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was fined $250,000 for resting Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker for their nationally-televised game against the LeBron James-led Heat in 2012. It matched the league's best two teams, with the Heat and Spurs facing later that season in the Finals and in 2014.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Bam Adebayo comfortable with Jimmy Butler as the closer. CLICK HERE

Caleb Martin becoming a complete player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra responds to Charles Barkley. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Made Significant Trade Offer

Amid a recent surge that has seen them go from 2-10 to 10-15, the Los Angeles Lakers look to be buyers rather than sellers at the February trade deadline. With that in mind, they're apparently already making offers. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Michael Jordan didn’t want redesigned MVP trophy to look like him

Take a look at the redesigned and renamed Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for the Defensive Player of the Year and it looks like Olajuwon in silhouette encased in crystal. Same with the John Havlicek Trophy for the Sixth Man of the Year, or the new Jerry West Trophy for the league’s most clutch player.
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Explains The Decision Of Swapping Dru Smith For Orlando Robinson

The Miami Heat released guard Dru Smith Sunday so they could sign center Orlando Robinson. On Monday, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra explained the decision at the morning shootaround before tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers. With Omer Yurtseven having not played this season and Dewayne Dedmon still dealing with foot issues, Spoelstra said they needed depth at center.
MIAMI, FL
AllClippers

Blake Griffin Shares 'Deep' Love For LA Clippers Fanbase

Blake Griffin was 20 years old when the LA Clippers selected him first-overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. The organization had just finished their 15th losing season in the last 16 years, and was in desperate need of something to get excited about. While an injury sidelined Griffin for the entire 2009-10 season, he proved to be well worth the wait, and was exactly what the Clippers needed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy