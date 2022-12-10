10. Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC)

- Age: 40 - Net worth: $6.6 billion (#139 richest in the U.S., #353 richest in the world) - Source of wealth: Pipelines Scott Duncan is the heir to his family fortune. His father, Dan Duncan, founded the pipeline firm Enterprise Products Partners and left Scott and his three siblings a stake in the company when he died in 2010. The company went public in 1998, and from the time of the IPO until Dec. 31, 2020, the company's asset base increased from $715 million to more than $64 billion.

17 HOURS AGO