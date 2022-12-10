10. Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC)

Related
#40. John Bicket
- Age: 42 - Net worth: $1.1 billion (#694 richest in the U.S., #2,279 richest in the world) - Source of wealth: Sensor systems Currently the co-founder and chief technology officer of Samsara, John Bicket also co-founded Meraki. The company came out of research Bicket did while a Ph.D. student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Cisco acquired Meraki for $1.2 billion in cash, although it is actually Samsara that made Bricket a billionaire.
#23. Scott Duncan
- Age: 40 - Net worth: $6.6 billion (#139 richest in the U.S., #353 richest in the world) - Source of wealth: Pipelines Scott Duncan is the heir to his family fortune. His father, Dan Duncan, founded the pipeline firm Enterprise Products Partners and left Scott and his three siblings a stake in the company when he died in 2010. The company went public in 1998, and from the time of the IPO until Dec. 31, 2020, the company's asset base increased from $715 million to more than $64 billion.
#38. Orion Hindawi
- Age: 42 - Net worth: $2.0 billion (#492 richest in the U.S., #1,414 richest in the world) - Source of wealth: Software Orion Hindawi followed in his father's footsteps by attending the University of California, Berkeley, although he dropped out. With his father, David, he co-founded Tanium, a cybersecurity firm, in 2007. After a $150 million financing round in October 2020, the company's valuation was more than $9 billion.
#20. Brian Armstrong
- Age: 39 - Net worth: $1.9 billion (#525 richest in the U.S., #1,553 richest in the world) - Source of wealth: Cryptocurrency Brian Armstrong's cryptocurrency business Coinbase was valued at an estimated $68 billion in March 2021, prior to its direct listing on the NASDAQ. Achieving billionaire status led Armstrong to philanthropy. In December 2018, he signed the Giving Pledge, vowing to donate much of his fortune to philanthropic causes.
