9. FedEx Corp. (FDX)

#40. John Bicket
- Age: 42 - Net worth: $1.1 billion (#694 richest in the U.S., #2,279 richest in the world) - Source of wealth: Sensor systems Currently the co-founder and chief technology officer of Samsara, John Bicket also co-founded Meraki. The company came out of research Bicket did while a Ph.D. student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Cisco acquired Meraki for $1.2 billion in cash, although it is actually Samsara that made Bricket a billionaire.
#45. Scott Shleifer
- Age: 45 - Net worth: $3.5 billion (#322 richest in the U.S., #806 richest in the world) - Source of wealth: Private equity Scott Shleifer is the founder of the private equity unit at Tiger Global Management, where he is also the Managing Director. Some of the investments he has made have been in Chinese companies, including JD.com, the ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing, and the e-commerce company Meituan.
