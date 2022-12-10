11. Unum Group (UNM)

Related
#36. Mat Ishbia
- Age: 42 - Net worth: $5.2 billion (#196 richest in the U.S., #498 richest in the world) - Source of wealth: Mortgage lender Mat Ishbia, the brother of Justin Ishbia, also made his wealth because of United Wholesale Mortgage. Mat Ishbia is chief executive of the company and in 2021, the wholesale lender reported $2.7 billion in revenue.
#22. Jared Isaacman
- Age: 39 - Net worth: $1.5 billion (#619 richest in the U.S., #1,905 richest in the world) - Source of wealth: Payment processing As founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, Jared Isaacman owns 38% of the company's shares. The payment processing firm was not Isaacman's first venture, though. Draken International, a defense firm he founded in 2011, earned him a nine-figure sum when he sold a majority stake in the company in 2019 to Wall Street firm Blackstone.
#40. John Bicket
- Age: 42 - Net worth: $1.1 billion (#694 richest in the U.S., #2,279 richest in the world) - Source of wealth: Sensor systems Currently the co-founder and chief technology officer of Samsara, John Bicket also co-founded Meraki. The company came out of research Bicket did while a Ph.D. student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Cisco acquired Meraki for $1.2 billion in cash, although it is actually Samsara that made Bricket a billionaire.
#47. Daniel Sundheim
- Age: 45 - Net worth: $2.9 billion (#374 richest in the U.S., #977 richest in the world) - Source of wealth: Hedge funds Daniel Sundheim is the founder and CFO of D1 Capital Partners LP, an investment firm that he started in 2018. Previously, Sundheim worked at Viking Global Investors for 15 years, and he started his career researching private equity investments and executing them at Bear Stearns' Merchant Banking Group.
#26. Sanjit Biswas
- Age: 40 - Net worth: $1.2 billion (#689 richest in the U.S., #2,267 richest in the world) - Source of wealth: Sensor systems Sanjit Biswas holds degrees from Stanford and MIT and is the co-founder of Meraki and Samsara. Biswas is the CEO of San Francisco-based Samsara, which is primarily responsible for making him a billionaire.
#38. Orion Hindawi
- Age: 42 - Net worth: $2.0 billion (#492 richest in the U.S., #1,414 richest in the world) - Source of wealth: Software Orion Hindawi followed in his father's footsteps by attending the University of California, Berkeley, although he dropped out. With his father, David, he co-founded Tanium, a cybersecurity firm, in 2007. After a $150 million financing round in October 2020, the company's valuation was more than $9 billion.
