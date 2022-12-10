Read full article on original website
WWE just hand-delivered AEW ex-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose
When Mandy Rose lost her NXT Women’s Championship to Iron Survivor Challange winner Roxanne Perez on the fallout edition of NXT, it felt like a real changing of the guard atop the proverbial card. After 413 days with the strap – the third-longest run in the title’s history behind only Asuka’s and Shayna Baszler’s – […] The post WWE just hand-delivered AEW ex-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Was It Smart For The New Day To Win The NXT Tag Team Titles?
Since the beginning of NXT, we’ve seen countless crossovers with the main roster. Whether it’s to start a storyline or to help boost ratings, it’s not uncharacteristic when we see a main roster superstar on NXT television. A few times, though, we’ve seen those superstars stick around...
The Year of the Rok: How 2022 quietly became the year of NXT’s Roxanne Perez
Roxanne Perez hasn’t even been a member of the WWE Universe for one year, and she’s already one of the hottest performers in the promotion, with big-time wins in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, the NXT Women’s #1 Contendership Fatal Four Way, and the NXT Iron Survivor Challange, a short-but-sweet run with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles that sparked a potentially career-spanning feud with Cora Jade, and, on the fallout-edition of NXT, a win over Mandy Rose to become the 15th-ever NXT Women’s Champion after a 413-day reign.
Adam Pearce unfires Bobby Lashley from WWE, Seth Rollins responds
When Bobby Lashley, fresh off losing his match to Seth Rollins due to referee unavailability in the main event of RAW, laid hands on two officials and then Adam Pearce on his way to the back, folks assumed that it would have some sort of ramifications on the greater WWE Universe, but who expected to see “The Almighty One” fired from the promotion entirely in the heat of the moment?
AEW fans lose it over Action Andretti win versus Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
After dropping a stunner – and his eighth World Championship belt – to Claudio Castagnoli at Ring of Honor Final Battle, Chris Jericho was asked by Tony Schiavone had he had planned next on AEW Dynamite. Would he turn his attention to MJF’s AEW World Championship? Or maybe one of the two belts held by his former WWE colleague “The King of Television” Samoa Joe? Could Jericho push Daniel Garcia – who now has to work as Sammy Guevara’s young boy – aside and take a shot at Wheeler Yuta’s Pure Championship?
