More than half of Idahoans don't have REAL IDs

Having a Real ID will make certain aspects of life more convenient. So why haven’t more Idahoans tried to obtain one?

Nationwide, about 52% of driver’s licenses and ID cards are Real ID-compliant, according to the Associated Press , up from 43% in April 2021.

But only around 43% of active driver’s licenses and ID cards issued in Idaho are Real ID-compliant, according to Idaho Transportation Department Public Information Officer Ellen Mattila.

Real IDs are driver’s licenses and identification cards that require Idahoans to present certain documents showing their name, date of birth and Social Security number, among other things, and are marked with a star at the top to prove their authenticity.

After May 7, 2025, Real IDs will be required for many to get on planes and enter federal buildings. The deadline was recently extended two years because of lingering impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Press reported .

Other forms of identification, such as a passport or military ID, can still be used to board commercial flights once the deadline passes. But the Real ID is a one-size-fits-all way to prove one’s identity.

“There are several other forms of ID that they can use as well,” Mattila said. “I think it’s really up for those individual people to determine ... it’s one card so they would only need their driver’s license. They wouldn’t also need to carry a passport around.”

Since there are multiple options for Idahoans, and with the deadline to get a Real ID pushed back to 2025, people in the Gem State have time to get their ID.

“If people have made an appointment to get a Star Card before the deadline changed, we encourage you to keep those appointments,” Mattila said.

In Idaho, the DMV has been focused on education. The goal is for people to make the right decision by the deadline so no one is prevented from getting on a plane or going on vacation.

Before the deadline was extended, the DMV was going to start ramping up communications to make sure people knew the deadline was approaching. The agency wanted to give people time to request documents from the Social Security Administration or another state.

Now, the communication plan is focused on making sure people know the new deadline and that resources at itd.idaho.gov/starcard are still available for Idahoans.

“Sometimes those documents can be hard for people to find. If people haven’t looked at their marriage license in many years, they may not remember where they put it,” Mattila said. “So getting those documents can be challenging for people, which is why we’ve created all of these resources.”