T. Rex Skull Sells for a Cheap $6.1 Million

By Eileen Grench
 4 days ago
TIMOTHY A. CLARY

A Tyrannosaurus rex skull expected to sell for 15 to 25 million dollars sold for a cool $6.1 million at a Sotheby’s auction in New York City. The sale was to an anonymous buyer, according to reporting by the Sydney Morning Herald . According to the publication, the T. rex cranium weighs more than 200 pounds and was dug up in South Dakota—a famous state for fossil hunting. The skull was also largely intact, and buyers were told it contains “30 bones of the approximate total of 39 bones,” according to the Sydney Morning Herald . But the low-ball offer also made some wonder whether “the gold rush moment for dinosaurs” was ending. The outlet said that earlier this year just a single T. rex tooth sold for more than 100,000 dollars.

