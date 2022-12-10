ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

comebacktown.com

Birmingham is dying—a rebuttal to an editorial attacking black elected officials

On November 18, Donald Watkins published a column on his website entitled, “Birmingham is Dying.”. I immediately began getting e-mails from ComebackTown readers looking for my reaction. I was dumbfounded!. This one-sided mean-spirited attack on Birmingham and specifically black political leaders was beyond my comprehension. Mr. Watkins seems to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cahabasun.com

Thousands line streets for 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade (2 photo galleries)

Thousands of people lined the streets of Trussville for the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon. The parade began about 3 p.m. on Parkway Drive, turned right onto Gadsden Highway, went through the historic part of downtown and onto Chalkville Mountain Road before finishing shortly past the big Christmas tree at the Trussville Mall.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Impact Day Wednesday: heavy rain and storms likely

Damp and grey this morning, but limited rain expected this afternoon and Tuesday. Impact Weather ahead for Wednesday: check the video forecast for the latest. Showers become less widespread overnight through Monday morning. Clouds linger, and so does some occasional light, patchy rain and fog. Expect milder-than-usual weather for December again to start the week, but there are some big, long-lasting changes for the colder after a strong midweek storm system.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Shelby County community pays tribute to beloved fast food worker

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — It's an unforgettable laugh and upbeat personality that are keeping people in Shelby County smiling, despite the tragic loss of Phillis Moore. Many knew her simply as "Miss Phillis." WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph first introduced viewers to "Miss Phillis" in December 2021. That's when customers...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42 House Calls: What is stiff-person syndrome?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses symptoms of stiff-person syndrome and colon cancer. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Local pastor reacts to United Methodist Church split

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local pastor is reacting about the recent United Methodist Church split. Nearly 200 congregations disaffiliated from the church this past Saturday. Pastor Brian Erickson said this is a heartbreaking time for United Methodists but wishes everyone well. “It’s really hard for those outside the church...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

8 people lose their home to fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The American Red Cross is lending aid to eight people who were left homeless Sunday after a house fire. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews arrived just before noon to find heavy fire showing at the house in the 100 block of 10th Court North. There were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

5-year-old shot in Jefferson County's Edgewater community

EDGEWATER, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies were investigating the scene where a young child was shot Saturday morning in the Edgewater community. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Brooklyn Street, although it was not inside their jurisdiction of Birmingham city limits.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man found dead in abandoned burning Fairfield house

A man was found dead Tuesday inside a burning abandoned house in Fairfield. Fairfield firefighters and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:10 p.m. to the residence at 409 44th Street. The victim was located inside the home after the blaze was extinguished. . He was pronounced dead...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Train conductor killed in Bessemer accident

BESSEMER, Ala. — Police in Bessemer are investigating after a Norfolk Southern train conductor trainee was killed early Tuesday morning. A large pole or rod pierced through the front of the train around 1 a.m., killing the conductor, according to police. The man was later identified as Walter James...
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

3 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 29, 2022 – Dec. 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

