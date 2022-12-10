Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois basketball announces marquee home-and-home series against SEC program
Fans of the color orange will be thrilled to see the new matchup Illinois basketball has added to the schedule. On Tuesday, the Illini announced a future home-and-home series against Tennessee. The two sides will play the first game in Knoxville during the 2023-24 season and the follow-up game will be in Champaign during the 2024-25 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State reveals Rose Bowl uniform for showdown vs. Utah
Penn State’s uniform for the Rose Bowl Game against Utah was released on Wednesday. In the game, the Rose Bowl does not designate a home or away team for the matchup. As the higher-rated seed, Utah will don its traditional red jersey for the game in Pasadena. That means...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois adds commitment from 3-star WR out of Ohio
Illinois and head coach Bret Bielema adds another impressive high school prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. 3-star wide receiver Collin Dixon from Tallmadge, Ohio makes a hard commitment to Illinois, according to 247Sports. Dixon is the 105th-rated wide receiver and the 23rd-rated high school prospect from the state of...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State lands commitment from 2023 DL out of Maryland, flips pledge away from Northwestern
Penn State pulled off a flip via the 2023 recruiting trail Tuesday afternoon. This time, the flip comes at the expense of Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald. The player is Mason Robinson, a 6-foot-4 and 230 lb. DL out of the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland. Robinson committed to the Wildcats in May but revealed he was going with Penn State after an official visit.
State College
3-Star Defensive Lineman Flips Commitment to Penn State
Penn State football’s 2023 recruiting class landed its second commitment in as many days with a defensive lineman pledging to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Mason Robinson, a three-star prospect out out of the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, announced his verbal commitment to Penn State on Twitter. Robinson decommitted from Northwestern Monday.
Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts to Brad Underwood’s viral rant after ugly Illinois loss
Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood was not happy after his team looked flat in their loss to unranked Penn State. It was the second conference loss the No. 17 Illini suffered this season (though the team did beat No. 2 Texas the game before). Underwood lit into his team’s “lack of leadership” during the postgame press conference.
saturdaytradition.com
Omillio Agard, 4-star DB out of PA for 2024, drops top 5 list
Omillio Agard is one of the top players coming out of Pennsylvania for the class of 2024. On Monday, he cut his list of programs to a top 5 with a decision coming in the summer of 2023. On Agard’s list, he kept James Franklin’s in-state Penn State program along...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois lands East Carolina transfer to bolster offensive line
Illinois has added some much needed help at the center position, seeing East Carolina transfer Avery Jones commit to Bret Bielema and the Illini Monday night. He chose the Illini over Missouri and South Carolina, among others. Jones is a former 4-star prospect out of high school and was previously...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State sets date for 2023 Blue-White Game
Penn State is gearing up for a trip to the Rose Bowl to finish up the 2022 season, but it’s never too early to get some dates for 2023 on the calendar. On Monday, it was announced that the 2023 Blue-White Game in the spring will be scheduled for April 15. That will be the third Saturday of April and will give fans a chance to see the roster in action toward the conclusion of spring practices.
capitolwolf.com
State Sen. Scott Bennett rushed to the hospital
State Sen. Scott Bennett, a Democrat from Champaign was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning. Paramedics were called to Bennett’s home just before 3 a.m. Bennett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and is receiving medical attention for an undisclosed problem. Bennett is a lawyer in Champaign and...
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
chambanamoms.com
Smokey Bones Plans New Champaign Restaurant — in Familiar Location
Smokey Bones will open its doors in Champaign — again. The full-service, casual barbecue restaurant — which features a varied menu with everything from wings to ribs to steaks to burgers — will open in the building most recently occupied by Old Chicago next to Market Place Mall in Champaign.
WGAL
Winter storm takes aim at Pennsylvania
A round of winter weather is taking aim at south-central Pennsylvania. The storm system will arrive in the early morning hours on Thursday and end around lunchtime on Friday. Roads could be snowy in the northwest portions of the Susquehanna Valley and slushy elsewhere. Travel conditions are expected to be the worst on Thursday.
foxillinois.com
One dead after crash in central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a fatal crash on Friday in Coles County. The Coles County Sheriffs say, Jean Laborde, 24, of Flordia, was traveling West on Westfield rd. and lost control in the road causing the vehicle to slide into the path of Donald Edens, 64, of Casey, IL.
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
25newsnow.com
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
Former Mount Nittany hospital registered nurse accused of diverting, using medication
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former registered nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College is accused of diverting and using morphine while on the job, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. From June to July, Elizabeth Buckins, 47, of Hollidaysburg, would record that a certain amount of morphine would be disposed of […]
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
WJAC TV
Funeral scheduled for Huntingdon trooper, Tyrone native who died unexpectedly
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County are advising the public to be aware of any traffic delays in Tyrone Borough on Monday as family and friends attend the funeral service for Trooper Joseph Miller. According to his obituary, Trooper Miller passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec....
Danville fire crews say house a ‘total loss’ after fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville fire crews say a house is being considered a total loss after a fire. It happened near Douglas and Elizabeth Streets around 1:30 in the morning on Saturday. When firefighters arrived, officials say they found the home fully engulfed in flames and worked for hours to put it out. Ameren […]
