Camden, SC

WLTX.com

Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green commits to Clemson

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The recruitment of Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green should settle down now after his social media announcement Tuesday afternoon. Green publicly committed to playing for Clemson, less than a week after receiving a phone call from head football coach Dabo Swinney. The three-star prospect was...
CLEMSON, SC
hitthatline.com

Report says Dowell Loggains accepting OC spot at South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has more than players to replace. Tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is apparently headed to South Carolina as the offensive coordinator for Shane Beamer. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com put the story out, citing a source. Many thought Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles...
COLUMBIA, SC
diehardsport.com

Top SEC Freshman RB Enters Transfer Portal

MarShawn Lloyd, a former four-star recruit and top freshman RB for the South Carolina Gamecocks, has entered his name into the transfer portal:. Lloyd, a Hyattsville, Maryland product, was ranked as a top 50 recruit in the 2022 class.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive Running Back Transfer

South Carolina's leading rusher is reportedly on the move. According to The Athletic's Max Olson, "South Carolina RB MarShawn Lloyd has entered the portal." Adding, "Lloyd led the Gamecocks in rushing this season, had 749 total yards and 11 TDs. Former top-50 recruit." The football world reacted to Lloyd's transfer...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Twins win $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against South Carolina university

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Twin sisters who attended the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and were accused of cheating have won a major lawsuit against the establishment. CBS News reports that Kayla and Killie Bingham were accused of academic dishonesty in 2016 after performing very similarly on medical school exams. CBS said the school's honor council alleged the two were signaling each other and that this explained how they had identical answers on 296 of 307 questions that included 54 wrong answers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

