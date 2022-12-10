Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Gamecocks commitments see significant jump in recruiting rankings
Two South Carolina commitments saw a significant increase in their respective recruiting rankings on Tuesday. Jalon Kilgore began the day as the No. 434 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He was rated as an 89 and was listed as a three-star. Now, Kilgore is a...
Beamer talks opt outs, Gamecocks entering NCAA Transfer Portal
When South Carolina makes its way down to Jacksonville for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to face off against Notre Dame, it won’t have the same roster that it last took the field with. The Gamecocks (8-4) have seen some attrition to their roster since the win over their in-state...
SEC East Team Dealt two Major Transfer Portal Blows on Monday
An SEC East team is dealing with the harsh realities of the Transfer Portal. Could Georgia target one of the players?
WLTX.com
Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green commits to Clemson
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The recruitment of Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green should settle down now after his social media announcement Tuesday afternoon. Green publicly committed to playing for Clemson, less than a week after receiving a phone call from head football coach Dabo Swinney. The three-star prospect was...
Clemson lands commitment from star in-state running back
Clemson has picked up a commitment from a prolific in-state running back. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) star Jarvis Green announced his pledge to the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior in (...)
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Portuguese man o’ war wash up on South Carolina beach, prompting warning
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A rare warning Wednesday for anyone headed to the South Carolina beach for the holidays: watch where you step. Shore Beach Service, a beach patrol and equipment rental service for Hilton Head Island, posted photos on Facebook of dozens of Portuguese men o’ war washed up on the beach.
hitthatline.com
Report says Dowell Loggains accepting OC spot at South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has more than players to replace. Tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is apparently headed to South Carolina as the offensive coordinator for Shane Beamer. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com put the story out, citing a source. Many thought Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles...
Trey Knox to South Carolina Projections Weren't Hard to See Coming
Tight end joining two closest position coaches best move for all parties in long run
diehardsport.com
Top SEC Freshman RB Enters Transfer Portal
MarShawn Lloyd, a former four-star recruit and top freshman RB for the South Carolina Gamecocks, has entered his name into the transfer portal:. Lloyd, a Hyattsville, Maryland product, was ranked as a top 50 recruit in the 2022 class.
WYFF4.com
Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
Football World Reacts To Massive Running Back Transfer
South Carolina's leading rusher is reportedly on the move. According to The Athletic's Max Olson, "South Carolina RB MarShawn Lloyd has entered the portal." Adding, "Lloyd led the Gamecocks in rushing this season, had 749 total yards and 11 TDs. Former top-50 recruit." The football world reacted to Lloyd's transfer...
Jaheim Bell Transfers To FSU
Tight end Jaheim Bell has officially left South Carolina and will transfer to Florida State.
wach.com
Serve & Connect honors death of Officer Greg Alia on 8th annual Greg Alia Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — For the eighth year in a row, a non-profit is honoring the loss of an officer killed in the line of duty. To do that, they are taking time to honor and serve those who are still on duty. The group, Serve & Connect, was...
wach.com
Month later, $300,000 lottery winner still dreaming how to spend it
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midland’s woman’s $300,000 lottery win isn’t burning a hole in her pocket. A month has passed, and she hasn’t spent a cent of her winnings. “I’m still in shock,” she confessed to South Carolina Education Lottery officials this week.
South Carolina Pulls Away From Presbyterian
South Carolina overcame a midgame surge from the Presbyterian Blue Hose to secure their fifth win of the season on Sunday night.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in South Carolina, officials say
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gunshots were fired near a power station in Ridgeway, South Carolina Wednesday, Duke Energy confirmed to Queen City News. Officials said gunfire was reported near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. No one was injured in the incident and no outages were reported. There were also no reports […]
South Carolina woman sentenced for dumping mother’s body, taking her Social Security benefits
ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for taking her deceased mother’s Social Security benefits after reportedly dumping her body in a river, officials say. Beth Beamer, also known as Beth Ballard, 48, has been sentenced to 16 months in...
WLTX.com
Twins win $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against South Carolina university
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Twin sisters who attended the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and were accused of cheating have won a major lawsuit against the establishment. CBS News reports that Kayla and Killie Bingham were accused of academic dishonesty in 2016 after performing very similarly on medical school exams. CBS said the school's honor council alleged the two were signaling each other and that this explained how they had identical answers on 296 of 307 questions that included 54 wrong answers.
