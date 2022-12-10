ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Crue + Def Leppard Add U.S. Dates to 2023 World Tour, Announce Alice Cooper as Special Guest

Motley Crue and Def Leppard had one of the biggest grossing tours of 2022, and they'll be back out on the road sharing their shows with the rest of the world in 2023. While shows in Mexico, South America and Europe have already been revealed, they also just announced a handful of shows for U.S. audiences as well. And they revealed that the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper will be joining them on their 2023 run on select dates.
SYRACUSE, NY
Pandora Predicts Rising Rock Artists to Watch in 2023

Music streaming service Pandora is predicting which rock + metal artists will blow up in 2023. Using "sophisticated analysis" of what Pandora's users are listening to along with "programmer insights," Pandora says they have come up with what rock bands will make big impacts in the New Year. We think you'll find a lot to like about what's in their crystal ball.
Pantera Announce First U.S. Show at 2023 Festival

Pantera have been steadily adding dates for their concert celebration of the band in recent months, but so far everything has been outside of the U.S. That's no longer the case as the first Pantera celebration performance in the United States has been announced, with the group taking part in the 2023 Rock Fest bill next summer.
CADOTT, WI
Multiple Rock + Metal Artists Now Trending on YouTube’s Music Charts

It's been a great week for rock and metal on the YouTube Music Charts. Currently, three rock and metal bands are celebrating big wins with their songs and music videos there. The bands in question? That would be Metallica, Rammstein and Red Hot Chili Peppers. All three are now reaping the rewards of their music in terms of YouTube viewership and listenership. The Chili Peppers can even place a special feather in their caps for a particularly notable YouTube achievement they just unlocked.
Ghost Is the 2022 Artist of the Year – Interview

Ghost is Loudwire’s pick for the 2022 Artist of the Year. Tobias Forge joined us for an exclusive interview to discuss the band’s fifth album, Impera, his decision to reveal his bandmates’ identities, “Mary on a Cross” going viral on TikTok, wanting to bring Ghost’s concerts to Rammstein levels and more.
Axl Rose Makes ‘Tossers Anonymous’ Joke After Mic-Toss Incident

Over the weekend, Axl Rose affirmed that he'll no longer throw his microphone into the crowd at the end of Guns N' Roses' shows after a fan in Australia claimed that she sustained injuries from being hit in the face with it. During their most recent show, the singer made a "Tossers Anonymous" joke in mockery of the incident.
The 40 Most-Played Songs on Rock Radio in 2022

It was quite a year for rock radio and all of the artists who found success through it. Despite the increasing popularity of streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, radio is still widely-consumed in the U.S. In June, the Audio Today report from Nielsen confirmed that radio still reaches 93 percent of the U.S. [via Radio Ink]. The percentage is even higher than streaming platforms within the 18-34 age range, where radio reaches 87 percent and Spotify reaches 41 percent. The rest of the streaming services were even lower.
The Stranglers’ Founding Drummer Jet Black Has Died at 84

Iconic punk drummer Jet Black has died at the age of 84. The musician, born Brian John Duffy, spent his career behind the kit with The Stranglers. According to social media posts, he died at his home in Wales on Tuesday (Dec. 6) following "years of ill health." The Stranglers...
