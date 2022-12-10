Read full article on original website
Christmas In The Dark
(Christmas Parades are not done, yet)....The next parade will be this Saturday. It will be another Parade of Lights. It is part of Calipatria's Christmas in the Dark. Calipat's Holiday Celebration comes one week before Christmas Weekend. Christmas in the Dark is being held Saturday in Rademacher Park Starting at 4 in the afternoon. The parade starts at 5:00 pm. The event runs until 10:00 pm and, along with the parade, features food and craft vendors, market stalls, games, toy giveaways and much more. The community is encouraged to come out and celebrate the holidays this Saturday.
Board Meets
The Imperial County Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday. Closed session will start at 8:30 a.m. and the Board will reconvene in open session at 10:00 a.m. Among agenda items is discussion and possible action regarding establishing a Special Projects Coordinator - Health Equity. The board will also hear a presentation from Caltrans concerning a $1.3 million beautification project on State Route 7 near the Calexico Gateway Area near the East Port of Entry. At 11:00 a.m. the board will conduct a Community Forum relating to the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds Act. The board meets in the County Administrative Building on Main Street in El Centro.
Kids N Badges
(Calexico Police Department's annual event)....It is their Kids N Badges event. It will be held this Friday. It starts at 8:00am at Denny's Restaurant in Calexico. The children will be treated to a hearty breakfast before traveling to the Ashley Outlets parking lot to greet Santa, take pictures and then go on a shopping spree at the Calexico Walmart. The kids will also receive a Goodie Bag from Camarena Memorial Library.
More Rail Crossing Work
Union Pacific Railroad crews will be working on the rail crossing on La Brucherie Avenue in El Centro on Tuesday. The work will cause La Brucherie to be closed for the day. Alternate routes are recommended.
Holiday Activities Continue
There is no lack of Holiday Cheer in the Imperial Valley. The City of El Centro will have Santa's Lights and Sirens Neighborhood Tour Starting Monday. Santa will be escorted around the city by the El Centro Fire Department, with lights and sirens so kids will know to come out and wave to him. The tour starts at 5:30 p.m. and will end at approximately 8:30 p.m. each evening through Sunday, December 18.
An Extra Blanket May Be Needed
(The First Freeze Warning of the year to be issued)... It is being issued by the National Weather Service. The Freeze Warning will be in effect Wednesday and Thursday morning. Locally the coldest temperatures will be in the East County.. The overnight temperatures could threaten pets and plants and impact the homeless and those without adequate heating. Temperatures in Imperial County will remain below normal into the weekend.
IVC One Of The Best
(Independent Rankings have been released)....A Nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings has released their findings. The have ranked Imperial Valley College as one of the best community colleges in California. IVC was ranked sixth among California's 116 community colleges, based upon four data points., affordability, student satisfaction, academic quality and salaries of former students after attending. Edsmart used data from the US Department of Education. Tyson Stevens said it is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond. Stevens is the managing editor of Edsmart after release of its 2023 report on the Best Colleges and Universities in California. Stevens said their goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education.
Yard Sale Theft
An El Centro resident reported that several items were stolen during a yard sale Sunday. The resident of North 8th Street reported that a man and a woman arrived at the sale with a shopping cart and proceeded to load up the cart with a compressor, electric fence charger and security light. The pair of thieves were last seen heading to a nearby transient camp.
COVID Cases Back Up
(COVID 19 Update)....The new numbers were released Tuesday morning. The COVID numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the latest numbers, the COVID 19 Cases in Imperial County are back up to 725. That is up from the 702 cases reported last Thursday. Health Officials have warned of a surge in COVID cases during the holidays. They are also warning in increased numbers of Flu and RSV cases. It is highly suggested residents get the COVID boost and Flu vaccine, if they have not already done so. The COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County currently indicate 27.50 new cases per day per 100,000 with a positivity rate of 18.3%. Fatalities attributed to the virus remain at 959.
