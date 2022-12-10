(Independent Rankings have been released)....A Nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings has released their findings. The have ranked Imperial Valley College as one of the best community colleges in California. IVC was ranked sixth among California's 116 community colleges, based upon four data points., affordability, student satisfaction, academic quality and salaries of former students after attending. Edsmart used data from the US Department of Education. Tyson Stevens said it is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond. Stevens is the managing editor of Edsmart after release of its 2023 report on the Best Colleges and Universities in California. Stevens said their goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education.

IMPERIAL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO