Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Used 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Already Up For Sale
The first units of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq began arriving at U.S. dealers in July, with production getting underway at the GM Spring Hill plant in Tennessee back in March. Now, a used example of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq was recently listed for sale online. Posted online by Woody Folsom...
gmauthority.com
A Brief History Of Cadillac 2000-2022: Art And Science Era
After a busy couple of decades to conclude the 20th century, Cadillac kicked off the new millennium with cutting-edge technology and a return to racing. Night Vision was offered as an option in the 2000 Cadillac DeVille. It was the first time the technology was offered in a production car. Cadillac also made a dramatic return to competitive road racing with the four-liter twin-turbo Cadillac Northstar LMP racer.
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX Interior Spied For First Time
The refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX is headed down the pipe now, with an overhauled interior and a new screen setup among the refresh highlights. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have captured the updated 2024 Buick Encore GX interior completely uncovered in a series of new images. For those readers...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Corvette Discount Non-Existent In December 2022
In December 2022, any Chevy Corvette discount or incentive remains unavailable on “America’s sports car.” Below, check out details on the 2023 Chevy Corvette Stingray and 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06. Chevrolet Corvette Incentives. There are no Chevy Corvette discount offers during the month of December, and no...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Terrain Desert Sand Metallic No Longer Available To Order
For the 2022 model year, the GMC Terrain introduced four new exterior paint colors, including Hunter Metallic, Cayenne Red Tintcoat, Marine Metallic, and Desert Sand Metallic. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 GMC Terrain can no longer available be ordered with the Desert Sand Metallic hue for the remainder of the model year.
gmauthority.com
Buick Enclave Ventilated Seat Blower Motor Retrofit Under Way
GM has issued a service bulletin regarding a ventilated seat blower motor retrofit for the 2022 Buick Enclave and 2023 Buick Enclave. The problem: affected units were built without ventilated seat blower motors, and can be identified by RPO code 04O. The fix: certified GM technicians will be instructed to...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Lyriq Sport To Launch This Week In China
One month after the world debut of the all-new 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Sport AWD in China, GM Authority has learned that General Motors will officially launch the new Sport variant of Cadillac‘s electric crossover this week in the Asian country. The automaker recently ended the pre-sale period for the...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT5 Luxury Car To Avoid, Says Consumer Reports
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 represents the fourth model year of the first-generation compact luxury sedan. With a model lineup ranging from the pedestrian CT5 Luxury to the fire-breathing CT5-V Blackwing, the CT5 offers a variant for every type of driver. However, Consumer Reports has now recommended prospective buyers to avoid the luxury four-door sedan altogether.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Equinox Blue Glow Metallic No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 Chevy Equinox introduces a notable few changes over the fully refreshed 2022 model, which itself debuted several new exterior paint colors. Now, GM Authority has learned that one of these colors is no longer available to order for the 2023 Equinox. Blue Glow Metallic (color code GHT) was...
gmauthority.com
GM Second-Worst Automaker For Fuel Economy In 2021, Says EPA
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently released its 2022 Automotive Trends Report, which evaluates 14 major car companies on greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy through the 2021 calendar year. According to the report, GM recorded the second-worst average fuel economy rating among the 14 automakers studied. Per the recent...
gmauthority.com
IIHS Gearing Up For Heavier EV Crash Tests: Video
All-electric vehicles offer a range of benefits and advantages, but for now, EVs tend to be quite a bit heavier than their ICE-powered equivalents, primarily due to the battery packs. As such, vehicle crash testing needs to adapt to compensate, as demonstrated in the following video from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
gmauthority.com
GMC Brand Average Transaction Price Stable In November 2022
The average transaction price (ATP) of a new GMC vehicle remained relatively stable in November 2022, decreasing by only 0.2 percent to $62,763 per vehicle compared to $50,573 during the same timeframe last year. According to a report from Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive, the ATP for a new...
gmauthority.com
All-New 2024 Chevy Montana Confirmed For Mexico
Right after GM Authority reported that reservations for the compact pickup were filled in just one day in Brazil, General Motors has just officially confirmed the all-new 2024 Chevy Montana for Mexico. The automaker announced its plans to introduce the all-new 2024 Chevy Montana during the second half of next...
gmauthority.com
2024 Corvette E-Ray To Introduce Three New Paint Colors
Last week, GM Authority obtained leaked photos of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray that uncovered several exterior and interior details regarding the upcoming C8 variant. Among this information was the reveal of three new paint colors for the 2024 Corvette. Riptide Blue Metallic, Cacti and Sea Wolf Gray Tricoat are the...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Sees Return Of Brembo Performance Brake Kit
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is now available to order with the Brembo Performance Front Brake kit, an option that hasn’t been offered on the light-duty pickup since the 2019 model year. The Performance Front Brake Kit (RPO code 5JL) is now offered as an LPO or dealer-installed option....
gmauthority.com
1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air IV Headed To Mecum Kissimmee
The Pontiac GTO debuted for the 1964 model year, but its beginnings were shaped by events nearly a decade earlier. The tragic crash at LeMans in 1955 that took the lives of racing driver Pierre Levegh, more than eighty spectators, and injured more than 180 others led the members of the Automobile Manufacturers Association to agree to refrain from competitive racing. The AMA members inked an agreement to that effect in 1957. Each manufacturer then began supporting privateers and others with backdoor assistance, parts, cars, and the like.
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2024 GMC Yukon Caught Testing Again
The current fifth-generation GMC Yukon made its big debut for the 2021 model, with the upcoming 2024 GMC Yukon set to introduce a rather extensive mid-cycle update. Now, the refreshed 2024 GMC Yukon has once again been caught testing in prototype form. Despite some rather extensive body camouflage, these 2024...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Impala Best Used Car For The Money, Says Study
Making your dollar stretch as far as possible is important, especially for those shoppers hunting for a deal in the current used car market. Now, a new study has identified the Chevy Impala as the best used car for the money. In a new report from , the top 20...
gmauthority.com
Buick Encore Sales Down 13 Percent During Q3 2022
ENCORE -13.09% 3,487 4,012 -41.71% 11,231 19,267. In Canada, Buick Encore deliveries totaled 155 units in Q3 2022, a decrease of about 61 percent compared to 402 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year, Encore sales decreased about 72 percent to 437 units. MODEL...
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra HD Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In December 2022
For December 2022, a GMC Sierra HD discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Sierra HD and 2023 Sierra HD, in both 2500 HD and 3500 HD configurations. No other incentives are available this month. GMC Sierra HD Incentives. GMC Sierra HD discount offers during...
Comments / 0