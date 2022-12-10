Rock Hill home argument turns deadly

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to sty updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed the man got into a dispute with Michia Johnson, 27, which then turned physical and culminated in the shooting, according to the police report.

Johnson faces murder charges. Rock Hill PD is not releasing information on the relationship at this time other than to say it was a familial relationship.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.