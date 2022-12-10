ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill home argument turns deadly

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
 4 days ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed the man got into a dispute with Michia Johnson, 27, which then turned physical and culminated in the shooting, according to the police report.

Johnson faces murder charges. Rock Hill PD is not releasing information on the relationship at this time other than to say it was a familial relationship.

Comments / 28

Robert Parks
3d ago

y do people feel the need to carry a weapon. if someone is trying to take your life, and you kill them trying to prevent them from harming you, I can c that. but when you're the only one in the fight with a weapon it just doesn't make sense. WALK AWAY

