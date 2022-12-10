ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres forward Skinner suspended 3 games for cross-check

By Aidan Joly
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres forward Jeff Skinner has been suspended three games for an illegal cross-check of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel during Friday’s game, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Saturday.

The incident occurred with 22 seconds remaining in regulation. Skinner delivered a pair of cross-checks to Guentzel after Guentzel slashed goaltender Craig Anderson after Anderson smothered the puck. The first cross-check hit Guentzel’s shoulder and the second directly to his face. Skinner was ejected from the game, which the Sabres ended up losing 4-3 in overtime.

The NHL Department of Player Safety released a video explaining the decision, saying in part, “Skinner initiates an altercation here that ends with him aggressively and purposefully striking an opponent in the face with his stick with sufficient force to merit supplemental discipline.”

This is the second suspension of Skinner’s career as he earned a two-game suspension in 2012 when he was a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Skinner will miss Saturday’s game against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, the Sabres’ game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings and Thursday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche. He will be eligible to return on Saturday, December 17 when the Sabres face the Arizona Coyotes.

